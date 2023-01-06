Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

82-year-old Walmart employee retires after viral TikTok video raises over $100,000 on GoFundMe

82-year-old Navy veteran says he will use the money to visit family he hasn't hugged in years

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
An 82-year-old Navy veteran working at a Maryland Walmart has retired thanks to an interaction with a customer that went viral on social media.

Butch Marion officially retired from his job on Wednesday weeks after a Walmart customer walked into the store and filmed the 82-year-old veteran ringing up items in the checkout line and posted the video on TikTok, which raised over $100,000 for Marion, WTTG-TV reported.

That customer, bug extermination business owner Rory McCarty, had seen a previous TikTok video where a woman went into a Walmart and filmed an elderly employee bagging groceries and raised money for that employee by posting the video online.

McCarty, wanting to do a similar good deed on TikTok, filmed a video of himself explaining the TikTok trend he had seen to Marion and then posted that video on TikTok.

Butch Marion, 82, retired from Walmart after receiving $108,000, which was raised online.

The video was seen over 2 million times on social media and a GoFundMe was formed to raise money for Marion that raised $108,000, all of which was presented to him in the form of a large check on Wednesday. 

"I feel like a new man," Marion told WTTG-TV. "This is just unreal."

Butch Marion retired this week after generous social media users raised $108,000 for him.

Marion, a father and grandfather, had a job at General Motors but retired so he could help take care of his ex-wife’s husband. When the husband passed away, Marion took care of his ex-wife and then returned to work when she passed away. 

Marion said he will pay off bills, relax at home, and use the money to travel to Florida for a three-week trip to see his daughters and grandchildren whom he hasn’t hugged in years.

Butch Marion says he will pay off bills and visit family with his retirement money.

"Bird out of a cage," Marion said.

McCarty acknowledged that he "just never dreamed this would happen."

"I’m just so excited for him," he said.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.