Spiced pumpkin and chorizo soup-chili hybrid recipe is 'the perfect fall dish'

This spiced pumpkin and chorizo chili-soup hybrid from Kyrie Luke, founder of Healthfully Rooted Home, is a fragrant delight with pumpkin purée, smoked paprika, cumin, harissa paste, and more, all topped off with an apple, maple syrup, and chorizo garnish.

"Fall flavors are my favorite. If I could have the smokey, warm tastes of fall all year long, I would! I created this recipe out of a need to use up some pumpkin purée sitting in my pantry and a desire for a fun and filling soup that was also healthy," Luke tells Fox News.

"This spiced pumpkin and chorizo chili is the perfect fall dish because it has the smoky flavors of smoked paprika, chili powder, and cumin as well as harvest favorites like apples and pumpkin," Luke adds. "It's warm and cozy for those crisp fall days."

Luke’s recipe makes six servings, so you may have some leftovers.

"To reheat, simply scoop some into a saucepan and heat on medium-low on the stove, crisp up the chorizo and apples in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Then serve just like you did on day one," she says, adding that she loves serving this dish with her roasted garlic sourdough bread.

Healthfully Rooted Home Spiced Pumpkin and Chorizo Chili

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

INGREDIENTS

For base:

1 tbsp ghee

1 diced sweet onion

4 minced garlic cloves

4 tsp harissa (or chile) paste

4 cups pumpkin purée

4 cups bone broth

1.5 cups shredded cheddar, we use raw cheddar

1/4 cup heavy cream or coconut cream

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

salt and pepper to taste

For topping:

1 large Honeycrisp apple

1 tbs maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 lb chorizo or plant-based chorizo

.5 cup shredded cheese

1 loaf sourdough bread on the side, optional

INSTRUCTIONS

Base

Dice your onion and apple and shred your cheese. In a Dutch oven or large stock pot, preheat some ghee over medium heat and then add your onion. Sauté the onion until it has softened and started to become translucent. This step should take about 3-5 minutes. Toss your harissa (or chili) paste in with the onions and stir it up. Let these flavors blend together for about 1-2 minutes. Stir in your pumpkin purée and bone broth until it's all combined. Toss in your chili powder, smoked paprika, cumin, salt and pepper then stir until combined. Let the chili simmer for about 5-10 minutes over low-medium heat. The flavors will marinade together, and it'll start to smell like fall in your house! Either use an immersion blender or transfer the chili to a stand blender and purée to desired consistency. This step is optional, so you can omit as you see fit. Add cream and cheese, stir into the chili and let simmer while you make the chorizo and apples.

Topping

Preheat a cast iron skillet and then some ghee over high heat. Toss in apples, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Toss the apples until caramelized. Remove the apples onto a plate, but keep the sauce in the pan. Make the crispy chorizo component by adding your chorizo directly into the pan with the glaze from the apples. Cook until crispy and then set aside on a plate. Serve the soup with some glazed apples, crispy chorizo, and some cheese on top, along with bread, if desired.

NOTES

If you can't handle spice (or serving to children) omit the harissa (or chili) paste, or decrease by half to tone down the spice.