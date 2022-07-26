102-year-old WWII veteran from segregated mail unit to receive congressional medal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 102-year-old World War II veteran is being honored for her years of service in an army mail unit.

Montgomery City Hall honored Romay Davis on Tuesday, July 26, for the work she did in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion – an army unit that was entirely made up of Black women, according to the Associated Press.

Davis will receive a Congressional Gold Medal in a few months. The city reportedly honored her early due to her advanced age.

"I think it’s an exciting event, and it’s something for families to remember," Davis told the news outlet.

"It isn’t mine, just mine," she continued. "No. It’s everybody’s."

More than 800 members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion processed millions of letters and packages sent between families and troops.

Davis enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 through the Women’s Army Corps following the enlistments of her five brothers. The army was still segregated at the time.

By February 1945, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion began sailing for England.

The battalion operated in 24/7 shifts and used the motto: "No Mail, Low Morale."

Members of the battalion developed a new tracking system that helped them process 65,000 pieces of mail each shift. Eventually, they cleared a six-month backlog in three months.

"The mail situation was in such horrid shape they didn’t think the girls could do it," said Davis. "But they proved a point."

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion set sail for France in June 1945, where they cleared out more backlogs.

Five other surviving battalion members are being honored alongside Davis.

President Biden signed a bill in March 2022 that authorized Congressional Gold Medal for the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.