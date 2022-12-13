Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Veterans
Published

Texas Army vet surprised with town parade for his 95th birthday: 'I'm not a hero, I just served my country'

Julian Pablo Morales, a dad of seven and war veteran from Texas, got a surprise salute for his 95th birthday

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
close
Texas veteran, 95, surprised with town parade for his birthday Video

Texas veteran, 95, surprised with town parade for his birthday

Julian Pablo Morales, a dad of seven and war veteran from Texas, got a surprise 95th birthday salute from the town of Lake Worth.

A Texas veteran received a grand celebration in honor of his 95th birthday thanks to his community and family.

Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales, born on Dec. 7, 1927, was surprised with a parade organized by the Lake Worth town mayor as well as his loved ones.

Esmeralda "LaLa" Morales, one of Morales' seven daughters, said she was looking for a new way to celebrate her father's birthday.

VIRGINIA NAVY VETERAN SAYS ALL VETERANS DESERVE THANKS, NOT JUST THOSE WHO SAW BATTLE

"After all these birthdays, we kind of run out of ideas," LaLa Morales told Fox News Digital.

Along with the help of her youngest sister who lives in Hawaii, LaLa Morales went on a local Lake Worth Facebook page and asked people to share ideas and suggestions about how best to celebrate her father — a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran.

Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales — standing above the two "Ps" in the word "happy" — is surprised with a parade for his 95th birthday with the help of his Texas community and family. 

Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales — standing above the two "Ps" in the word "happy" — is surprised with a parade for his 95th birthday with the help of his Texas community and family.  (Esmeralda LaLa Morales)

Before the sisters were able to come up with a plan, Lake Worth Mayor Walter Bowen reached out to the family — unbeknownst to Morales — and asked to take part in the festivities.

Bowen then contacted the local fire department, police department and news station asking them to also join in to salute the 95-year-old veteran.

"Anyone who has served or is serving, we want to celebrate them."

"We have a very proud military community," Bowen told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Anyone who has served or is serving, we want to celebrate them," he added.

WORLD WAR II VETERAN GLADYS HUGHES, 99, HAS A PATRIOTIC MESSAGE FOR THE NATION

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the local news station arrived at the Morales residence prior to the parade to interview Morales and his wife of 65 years, Anastasia Morales. 

Julian Pablo Morales put on his military uniform for his TV interview, then changed into his patched jacket before a surprise at his birthday salute.

Julian Pablo Morales put on his military uniform for his TV interview, then changed into his patched jacket before a surprise at his birthday salute. (Esmeralda LaLa Morales)

Morales put on his uniform for the camera before changing into his military patched jacket, LaLa said.

In the middle of the interview, LaLa told her father that "they had another surprise for him."

She then brought him outside. There, he was met with sirens, eight squad cars, three fire trucks and two ambulances in procession.

102-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN FROM SEGREGATED MAIL UNIT TO RECEIVE CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL

A young Julian Pablo Morales poses in his uniform.

A young Julian Pablo Morales poses in his uniform. (Esmeralda LaLa Morales)

"You shouldn't have to wait 'til the veterans die to celebrate them," LaLa said. "Why wait 'til they passed?"

She continued, "He was excited to be able to be alive to see this and appreciate it."

"I’m not a hero, I just served my country. It was a very emotional day and I truly appreciate it."

Julian Pablo Morals served in the military for 25 years. 

He did a tour in Korea and three tours in Vietnam.

During his first tour in Korea, he took part in de-mining the DMZ zone, the neutral space between North and South Korea.

FLORIDA SCHOOLS ARE HIRING MILITARY VETERANS TO FILL TEACHER VACANCIES IN CLASSROOMS

That was where he was taken captive — and eventually tortured — before he escaped along with several other servicemen from different branches, LaLa said. 

While serving in Vietnam, Morales flew and worked on helicopters. He was even one of the first to test the Chinook helicopter before the Army sent those models out to be used in Vietnam.

"Back then, when folks were coming home from Vietnam, they weren't welcomed. They were booed," LaLa added.

Julian Pablo Morales and his wife, Anastasia Morales, celebrate his 95th birthday with friends and family.

Julian Pablo Morales and his wife, Anastasia Morales, celebrate his 95th birthday with friends and family. (Esmeralda LaLa Morales)

"People now appreciate our veterans because times have changed," she said. "They appreciate our military — and they should."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Morales even had the opportunity to meet President Richard Nixon during the Nixon presidency and fly with him into Washington, LaLa said.

Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales is seen in both images here with his wife, Anastasia Morales. The couple have been married for 65 years.

Staff Master Sergeant Julian Pablo Morales is seen in both images here with his wife, Anastasia Morales. The couple have been married for 65 years. (Esmeralda LaLa Morales)

When asked for how she would describe her father in a few short words, LaLa replied, "He is humble, honorable, respectable and a family man who always puts his family first."

Morales has seven daughters, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

  • Julian and Anastasia Morales
    Image 1 of 3

    Julian and Anastasia Morales wave at the passersby who came to take part in his surprise birthday salute.  (Esmeralda LaLa Morales)

  • julian with american flag
    Image 2 of 3

    Julian Morales hangs an American flag in his front yard. (Esmeralda LaLa Morales)

  • julian speaking with officers
    Image 3 of 3

    Julian Morales talks with officers and firefighters who came to celebrate his birthday.  (Esmeralda LaLa Morales)

"I was completely surprised. And I thank the City of Lake Worth for honoring me," Morales told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I’m not a hero, I just served my country."

He added, "It was a very emotional day and I truly appreciate it,"

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 