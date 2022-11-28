Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Christmas
Published

Georgia man's Christmas tree dedicated to American veterans took 20 years to complete

This Christmas tree contains 184 photos of American veterans and heroes

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News celebrates the holidays with All-American Christmas tree lighting Video

Fox News celebrates the holidays with All-American Christmas tree lighting

'The Five' co-hosts share some highlights from Fox News' All-American Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Fox Square.

A man who has great respect for our military veterans has been working for 20 years to complete a Christmas tree that's decorated entirely in honor of America's heroes.

The commemorative tree has been a labor of love and is a sign of respect for veterans, whom Denver Peardon, a resident of Rydal, Georgia, has dedicated much of his life to honoring.

The tree, Peardon told Fox News Digital, "started at 16 inches tall and is now an 8-foot tree." 

ADOPTED AS A CHILD, TEXAS WOMAN IS NOW HELPING OTHERS FIND HOPE AND FEEL LOVED AT CHRISTMASTIME

To date, it contains 184 photos of veterans — and Peardon has met each of those individuals personally and spent time with them. 

Peardon is a book author. Together with his son Caleb and his friend Rick Royal, he runs a mobile military museum called The Military History Preservation Group. 

Denver Peardon's 2022 Christmas tree contains photos of 184 military veterans all throughout its branches. 

Denver Peardon's 2022 Christmas tree contains photos of 184 military veterans all throughout its branches.  (Denver Peardon)

Peardon, Caleb and Royal set up the mobile museum outside nursing homes and assisted living homes on holidays such as Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

AT CHRISTMAS AND ALL YEAR LONG, CODE OF VETS GIVES BACK TO VETERANS IN NEED

They do so to honor America's vets — and it's where Peardon has met the veterans whose faces now decorate his Christmas tree.

Denver Peardon (right) and Rick Royal (left) in Milton, Georgia, at the Old Milton County Fair. 

Denver Peardon (right) and Rick Royal (left) in Milton, Georgia, at the Old Milton County Fair.  (Denver Peardon)

When he takes a step back to look at the tree filled with the veterans' photos, Peardon said he's hit with a flood of feelings.

"It's every emotion from sadness to joy. I knew some of them for 18 years before I lost them," he said. 

Denver Peardon (left) pictured with Floyd Land, who was a prisoner of war during WWII for a year and seven days. The photo was taken around 2004 at the Cameron Hall assisted living home in Canton, Georgia.

Denver Peardon (left) pictured with Floyd Land, who was a prisoner of war during WWII for a year and seven days. The photo was taken around 2004 at the Cameron Hall assisted living home in Canton, Georgia. (Denver Peardon)

His son Caleb, Peardon told Fox News Digital, grew up thinking of many of these men as members of his own family.

Caleb Peardon (right) and a veteran are photographed at the 2019 Freedom Walk in Jasper, Georgia. 

Caleb Peardon (right) and a veteran are photographed at the 2019 Freedom Walk in Jasper, Georgia.  (Denver Peardon)

"When he [Caleb] was about 11, he told me, 'It's hard to lose a grandpa every month,'" Peardon said of his son.

WWII VETERAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY, REVEALS HIS SECRETS AND 'LIFETIME OF INSPIRATION'

In addition to the photos on the tree, Peardon encircles the base of the tree with nutcrackers representing the branches of the military. 

Nutcrackers representing branches of the military surround the base of Peardon's tree. Peardon does all of this because he said he came to admire members of the military while he was growing up — a period of time when he "had a hard childhood."

Nutcrackers representing branches of the military surround the base of Peardon's tree. Peardon does all of this because he said he came to admire members of the military while he was growing up — a period of time when he "had a hard childhood." (Denver Peardon)

"They're the guardian angels," he said. 

CHRISTMAS GIFT IDEA: THIS COFFEE COMPANY HELPS VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS, AND MORE

Peardon said he came to admire the military when he was growing up and "had a hard childhood." 

  • WWII veteran husband and wife
    Image 1 of 5

    Husband and wife George and Rae McGlocklin were WWII veterans from Jasper, Georgia — and are pictured here. Both are deceased now. Their images hang on Peardon's Christmas tree. (Denver Peardon)

  • Three veteran brothers
    Image 2 of 5

    Three brothers from three wars are shown here: From left to right, Louis Ragsdale, WWII; G.C. Ragsdale, Korea; and Jack Dean Ragsdale, Vietnam. (Denver Peardon)

  • Carl D. Beck veteran tree
    Image 3 of 5

    Carl D. Beck of the 101st Airborne Division WWII is pictured here. He was a member of the 501st Infantry, and he called himself a "Five 0 Wonder." He passed away in 2015. (Denver Peardon)

  • Denver Peardon veteran tree
    Image 4 of 5

    Denver Peardon's tree took 20 years to complete and includes images of military veterans all throughout its branches. (Denver Peardon)

  • Veteran picture wall
    Image 5 of 5

    Veterans from WWII, Vietnam and Desert Storm are pictured here in a memorial, as well as two Navajo Code Talkers, an Iwo Jima Survivor, a USS Indianapolis Survivor, a Tuskegee Air Nurse and a member of the 555th Parachute Infantry Division WWII. (Denver Peardon)

Local veterans, he said, "took me under their wing." 

"What they went through and were so humble — [it] made me realize you can come through anything bad with a humble heart." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

All the funds raised at events honoring the veterans go to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and the Wounded Warrior Project, Peardon told Fox News Digital. 

"We never keep a penny," he said. 

Denver Peardon is the author of a book about veterans, "Voices From the Past," published in 2014. He wrote in his book, "It's so important to get these stories out there and bring our history back."

Denver Peardon is the author of a book about veterans, "Voices From the Past," published in 2014. He wrote in his book, "It's so important to get these stories out there and bring our history back." (Denver Peardon)

Peardon loves to share his tree with others and said people are often overcome with emotion at the sight. 

"Some are extremely thankful," he said. 

Denver Peardon (right) with Ricky Royal, plus Denver Peardon's veteran Christmas tree for 2022. 

Denver Peardon (right) with Ricky Royal, plus Denver Peardon's veteran Christmas tree for 2022.  (Denver Peardon)

"Some just sit and cry. The magnitude of the tree speaks for itself," Peardon added.

Peardon says in his book, "Voices from the Past," "Growing up in a small town in Georgia, I got to know a lot of veterans [who] served in war. I am older now and realize that the stories of their sacrifices need to be preserved for generations to come." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that he feels "it's so important to get these stories out there and bring our history back … not someone's opinion, but the stories from those who were there and the ones here [who] had to sacrifice so much to give us the freedoms that we have today."

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.