Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Veterans
Published

New Jersey man walks across US to raise nearly $100K for homeless veterans: 'Respect and reverence'

Tommy Pasquale of Randolph, New Jersey, walked to Venice Beach, California, in 143 days, for America's veterans

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
New Jersey man reflects on cross-country walk for homeless veterans Video

New Jersey man reflects on cross-country walk for homeless veterans

Tommy Pasquale of Randolph, New Jersey, walked to Venice Beach, California, in 143 days to raise money for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

A patriotic New Jersey man just completed what he's calling the journey of a lifetime.

Tommy Pasquale of Randolph, New Jersey, successfully walked from the Atlantic to the Pacific – nearly 3,000 miles – in 143 days.

Pasquale gave himself the goal of trekking from Manasquan, New Jersey, to Venice Beach, California, to raise money and awareness for America’s homeless veterans.

NEW JERSEY MAN IS WALKING ACROSS USA FOR ‘UNACCEPTABLE’ NUMBER OF HOMELESS VETERANS

Pasquale has several veterans and active-duty military in his own circle, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Since completing his trip, he’s raised nearly $97,935 for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, headquartered in Washington, D.C., Pasquale told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Pasquale, 25, was met by friends and family at the finish line in Venice Beach, California, on Feb. 17, 2023, after he completed his walk across America.

Pasquale, 25, was met by friends and family at the finish line in Venice Beach, California, on Feb. 17, 2023, after he completed his walk across America. (Nico Rispoli)

"I have nothing but respect and reverence for what [veterans] do for this country," he said.

"And just the thought of them coming home [after their service] and being homeless doesn’t sit right with me," he said.

VETERAN OF US ARMY REGAINS ABILITY TO MOVE FINGERS WITH NEW PROCEDURE, PROSTHETICS: HOPE FOR ‘NORMAL FUTURE’

Pasquale, who turned 25 years old on Feb. 13, finally set foot on Venice Beach on Feb. 17. 

There, he was met by his friends and family at his "finish line."

"I hate to admit it, but I may have gotten a little emotional," he said. "I felt very accomplished. I felt very relieved."

  • tommy pasquale leggetts
    Image 1 of 2

    Tommy Pasquale represents his home state by wearing a T-shirt from Jersey Shore bar Leggett's while in Venice Beach, California, on Feb. 17, 2023. (Nico Rispoli)

  • pasquale venice beach
    Image 2 of 2

    Tommy Pasquale of Randolph, New Jersey, takes in the ocean view in Venice Beach, California, on Feb. 17, 2023. (Nico Rispoli)

The nearly five-month journey took less time than Pasquale expected; he initially predicted he’d make it to California by April.

Toward the end of his journey, he was walking 25 to 30 miles per day with fewer rest days in between, he said.

MILITARY RECRUITS RECEIVE FULL-TUITION SCHOLARSHIPS TO ROTC SCHOOLS AT NEW YORK JETS GAME: ‘TRULY GRATEFUL’

The many miles he covered, all while pushing his shopping cart full of essentials, caused him to burn through 10 pairs of shoes, he said.

 "I felt very accomplished. I felt very relieved."

"I wore some New Balances, some Hokas, Newton running shoes," he said. "They definitely got a few miles on them … and they kept me going."

Tommy Pasquale is shown leaving from Manasquan, New Jersey, on Sept. 19, 2022 — and headed across America.

Tommy Pasquale is shown leaving from Manasquan, New Jersey, on Sept. 19, 2022 — and headed across America. (Tommy Pasquale)

"I was really worried about foot problems and ankle and knee problems, but I was pretty fortunate … I feel pretty good," he continued.

For his overnights, he camped in a tent he was towing with him when he wasn’t crashing at a motel or at the homes of people he knew along the way.

Pasquale admitted that while he’s happy to have accomplished the cross-country walk, he’s also "glad it’s over."

Pasquale said he kept a copy of Teddy Roosevelt’s "The Man in the Arena" on hand.

"I have no regrets about doing it," he said. "I definitely learned a lot about myself [and] the world around me." 

ON PTSD AWARENESS DAY, IMPORTANT HELP FOR VETERANS, MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS IN SEARCH OF BETTER SLEEP

He described the journey as a "rollercoaster of emotions the whole way through."

One of the most difficult obstacles, he noted, was being away from his family during the holidays. 

  • pasquale family texas
    Image 1 of 2

    Tommy Pasquale's family met up with him in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 17, 2022. (Nico Rispoli)

  • pasquale family california
    Image 2 of 2

    Tommy Pasquale celebrates with his family in Venice Beach, California, on Feb. 17, 2023. (Nico Rispoli)

At the time, Pasquale was halfway through the trip somewhere near Dallas, Texas — and the weather was "cold as all hell," he said.

"As good as it felt to be about halfway done, [I] really had a long way to go," he added.

GOLD STAR FAMILIES LOVE AMERICA ‘PASSIONATELY’: LESSONS FROM NONPROFIT'S COMMEMORATIVE JOURNEY

Even with Pasquale’s sometimes daunting and long road ahead — including the western desert landscape, which presented him with physical challenges — he was still able to mentally push through.

"It was great to see Americans helping out other Americans."

He said he kept his mind active by listening to country music, Bruce Springsteen classics and "The Will Cain Podcast."

Pasquale said he also kept a copy of Teddy Roosevelt’s "The Man in the Arena" on hand.

One of his favorite artists to listen to during his walk was Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Pasquale said. Above, he checks out the band's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.

One of his favorite artists to listen to during his walk was Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Pasquale said. Above, he checks out the band's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. (Nico Rispoli)

A close friend gave him a copy of the speech on the day he left Manasquan; he read it "every time I got down," he said.

"I was able to pick myself back up after reading it," he said.

NEW YORK POLAR PLUNGE GROUP DIVES INTO ‘LIFE-CHANGING' COLD WATER THERAPY: ’NEVER FELT BETTER'

"I wouldn’t have left [New Jersey and headed west] if I wasn’t confident in being able to finish," he added of the cross-country trek. 

"Through those low points, I really had to dig deep and kind of find it in myself."

Pasquale emphasized how generous Americans were across the country along his route.

A few friends of another friend he’d met in Knoxville, Tennessee, helped house him for a week once he reached Nashville — a major stop Pasquale considered a "high point" of the whole trip.

Tommy Pasquale stops at American Legion Post 330 in Culpeper, Virginia.

Tommy Pasquale stops at American Legion Post 330 in Culpeper, Virginia. (Tommy Pasquale)

"It really warmed my heart that I was able to make new friends in Jack and Luke," he said, indicating the two new friends. 

"People were very helpful the whole way through."

He added, "It was great to see Americans helping out other Americans."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While Pasquale’s mission was to raise money and awareness for homeless veterans, he saw for himself the "homeless problems" in each major city he passed through.

"We live in the greatest country in the world. We definitely have our problems, but we definitely have it good here."

"It is a problem," he said. 

"I’m happy I can do something to help out, even if it's a very small part," he said.

On his journey "from sea to shining sea," Pasquale learned that regardless of political affiliation or the state of the country, Americans "have it good" here in the United States.

Tommy Pasquale walked from New Jersey to California on his own to raise money for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. He has several veterans and active-duty military in his close circles, he said. 

Tommy Pasquale walked from New Jersey to California on his own to raise money for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. He has several veterans and active-duty military in his close circles, he said.  (Nico Rispoli)

"We live in the greatest country in the world," he said. "We definitely have our problems, but we definitely have it good here."

He continued, "The more we’re able to get along with each other and help one another out, the better off we’ll all be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now that Pasquale is nestled back into "normal" life in New Jersey, he plans to write a book using the journal entries he kept during his walk along the open road.

Donations for veterans can still be made at GoFundMe and the Tommy Walks America info page at linktr.ee/tommy_pasquale.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.