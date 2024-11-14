A holiday gift guide for the fitness lover in your life, including workout equipment, athletic gear

That time of year is almost here: the time to start pondering what to buy your loved ones for Christmas.

As the years go by, ideas can run thin, and finding that perfect gift can be a challenge.

If anyone you are shopping for this holiday season loves spending time in the gym, working out at home, playing a sport or training for an athletic event, consider buying them something revolving around their love for fitness this December.

FITNESS CLASS TOO LOUD? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT PROTECTING YOUR HEARING HEALTH

Check out these 20 gift ideas for the fitness guru in your life.

A frequent gym goer needs a place to carry all of their stuff.

A gym bag will keep everything nice and organized during their workout.

7 THINGS YOU SHOULD PACK IN YOUR GYM BAG

You could always go classic with a sturdy duffle bag, or you could go for a more unique look and gift a trendy tote bag instead.

Backpacks are also great for taking to the gym.

Another gym staple is a shaker bottle.

Many have pre-workout drinks before going to the gym, as well as a post-workout protein shake.

A shaker bottle makes it easy to combine powder with water and take drinks on the go.

Plus, it's good to have more than one shaker bottle, so even if this is an item the recipients already have, they'll be grateful to have another.

Every good workout is accompanied by a great playlist full of pump-up songs.

BEST 50 ROCK SONGS FOR THE ULTIMATE WORKOUT PLAYLIST

Gym goers need a good pair of headphones to help them block out any outside distractions and really focus on their workout.

Apple AirPods Max are great for the gym, as they are noise-canceling and wireless.

Beats are another great option. Beats are less expensive, and they provide great sound quality.

On-ear Beats headphones are one option, as are Powerbeats.

Resistance bands make the perfect addition to an at-home workout.

There are many different exercises that can be done with a simple set of bands.

15 PORTABLE GIFTS FOR HOLIDAY TRAVELERS WHO NEED TO TRAVEL LIGHT

Many people also opt to bring their resistance bands with them to the gym to use during their workout.

Barbell squats can become even harder than they need to be, with the bar digging into your shoulders as you're trying to focus on strengthening your legs.

Shoulder pads can help solve this problem.

These pads slip right around the barbell and provide comfort to your shoulders while you are completing your set.

You can also use the barbell pad when doing hip thrusts for an extra layer of cushioning.

A workout journal is a great gift for those who want to keep track of their progress at the gym.

20 MARVEL-THEMED GIFTS THAT WILL MAKE THE MEGA-SUPERHERO FANS IN YOUR LIFE FEEL JUST LIKE ONE

There are all different types of workout journals that are set up uniquely from one another.

Overall, a workout journal keeps a record of all fitness improvements. This can be put right into a gym bag and taken along for each workout.

Wrist straps are extremely helpful at the gym in order to aid in lifting heavier weights.

Wrist straps provide more support and also help with grip strength. These can be used for lifting dumbbells, kettlebells or a barbell.

These make for a perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays.

A weighted jump rope adds a new element to an at-home workout

This is an inexpensive Christmas gift that is sure to bring intensity to any fitness routine.

The most difficult challenge to overcome as the giver of a weighted jump rope is figuring out the best way to wrap it. A festive bag may be the way to go with this item.

With many free instructional videos available today, it's never been easier to find your center, practice deep breaths and focus on calming your body with a yoga session.

Whether someone in your life practices at home, at a studio or a gym, they need a good yoga mat.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE PHOTOGRAPHER IN YOUR LIFE THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK

Another gift idea that can be paired with a mat is a set of yoga blocks.

Workout gloves can help grip strength while at the gym, while also protecting your hands from calluses.

Workout gloves come in all different colors, so you can find ones that best fit the recipients style.

These can be put in a stocking, paired with another gym accessory or gifted on their own.

An ankle strap can be attached to a gym cable machine for lower body exercises like cable kickbacks, side raises and more.

Some gyms have these for people to borrow, but many don't.

SPORTS ENTHUSIASTS WILL LOVE THIS HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

For that reason, a lot of gym goers have their own ankle straps that they throw into their gym bag.

Adjustable dumbbells are the perfect piece of equipment for someone who likes to work out at home.

Dumbbell sets can be very expensive, especially for a large range of weights. Plus, they can take up a lot of space.

Adjustable dumbbells are a huge space saver, as they include multiple different weights in one.

The weight of adjustable dumbbells can be changed with the simple twist of a dial.

A weightlifting belt provides back support for heavy lifting.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE HORSEBACK-RIDING EQUESTRIAN LOVER IN YOUR LIFE

If you know someone who has been focusing on muscle building exercises, a weightlifting belt is a potentially great gift for that person.

Weightlifting belts feature tons of different colors and even some designs.

A chilling ice bath is a popular way to recover from a grueling workout.

An ice bath can be purchased right on Amazon and set up in the backyard, filled up and ready for use.

There are several different shapes and sizes of ice baths you can purchase.

This product is one that can broadly range in price, depending on the one you decide to buy.

A hydration pack is a must-have for runners.

For those who run long distances, carrying a water bottle is less than ideal.

GIFT GUIDE FOR AT-HOME CHEFS WHO LOVE TO COOK HOMEMADE MEALS

Hydration packs can be filled up with water and worn as a backpack throughout a run. To drink from the pack, there is a tube with a valve at the end.

These packs keep runners hydrated for the duration of their workout.

These are also great for those competing in an obstacle course race, like a Spartan, or for long hikes.

A massage gun works out sore muscles after grueling workouts.

Massage guns feature different settings that you can adjust to your preference.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

This is another product that will range in price, depending on the one you purchase; there are many, though, that come at a low cost.

If you know someone who works from home, a walking pad is the perfect present.

A walking pad can be placed right under a standing desk, so your loved one can do some cardio while simultaneously getting work done.

Walking pads aren't only for those who work from home. They are also a great alternative to a treadmill, as they cost less and don't take up as much space.

A smartwatch easily tracks workouts, sleep data and more.

There are so many different smartwatches on the market that have different capabilities.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

One of the most popular is the Apple Watch. These are great for the gym, because they attach to your phone, so you can switch to music, see text messages, answer phone calls and track workouts without ever taking your phone out of your backpack.

Fitbits are another great option. Many models have similar capabilities to an Apple Watch, while others are simpler in their design and functionality.

The Oura Ring has also grown in popularity. Oura Rings attach to your phone, and provide wearers with a slew of information about their bodies.

After a difficult workout, there's nothing better than going home and making a refreshing, nutrient-rich smoothie.

A single-serve blender is great for someone who just wants a solo serving after the gym.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You can pair this with a smoothie recipe cookbook to give inspiration on different fruits and veggies they can blend together.

Liquid I.V. is an electrolyte drink mix.

The product comes in all different flavors and can be mixed simply into a bottle of water.

These make great gifts, as they can be thrown into a gym bag and used to stay hydrated during a workout.

Consider buying a pack that is filled with a variety of flavors, so recipients can try all different ones to figure out what they enjoy the most.