Safety tips for hikers: Everything you need to know to protect yourself on the trails this summer

On a hike, you not only get to move your body for some healthy exercise, you get to do so surrounded by the breathtaking nature around you.

Whether you are going on a hike that's one mile or 10, heading to a trail you are familiar with or a new spot, there are several safety measures you should keep in mind.

Also, if you're more of an amateur hiker, there are certain pieces of etiquette you should know to show respect to fellow hikers.

Fox News Digital spoke with Maggie Peikon, manager of communications at the American Hiking Society, about safety tips for hiking.

Here are the takeaways.

When you're headed out for a hike, no matter what the distance is, there are 10 essentials you should always bring with you.

Below are the 10 essentials that the American Hiking Society recommends having with you.

Appropriate footwear Navigation (map, compass, GPS) Water Food Rain gear and dry fast layers Safety items like a flashlight, fire starter and whistle A first aid kit Knife or multi-tool Sun protection (sunscreen, sunglasses and sun-protective clothing) Shelter

No matter if you're hiking solo or hiking with a group, there should be at least one person close to you who knows where you are headed.

Let a family member or close friend know where you are going to be before leaving for your hike.

This is especially vital when hiking alone, but is also an important step if you're with a group.

"You always want to let someone know where you're headed, regardless of whether or not you're alone," Peikon told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

"But if you're taking a hike by yourself, you should always let someone know where you're going [and] when you plan to be back."

In order to avoid getting lost on your hike, keep track of your progress using a trail map. This can be a digital, downloadable map if you are certain you'll be in an area with service or a physical copy you can have with you throughout the duration of your hike.

If you are headed to unfamiliar territory, study the map before you go and read up on the trail by looking up reviews and information online so you know what to expect before you start the hike.

"Study your trail map before you go on the trail. Maybe read some reviews that people might have written about it so that you have a better understanding of what the terrain is, like maybe unexpected things that pop up," Peikon said.

Also, to avoid getting lost, stay on the marked path. If you head to an area that is not part of the hiking trail, you can not only get lost, but also end up in an unsafe area.

"While you're on the trail, don't take shortcuts," Peikon told Fox News Digital.

In the event that you do get lost, stay calm and stay put until you get a sense of where you are.

"If you are lost and have wandered off the trail, do your best to orient yourself with a compass," Peikon said. "Continuing to hike without a sense of direction is never a good idea and can get you more lost or more off track."

Peikon added to keep an eye out for trail markers and to backtrack the best you can if you are lost on a hike.

Food and water are essentials while on a hike, especially during hot summer months.

Make sure you pack plenty of water with you and have different snacks to munch on throughout the day.

For snacks, trail mix, nuts and granola bars are all ones recommended by the National Park Service. Anything that doesn't need to be cooked and is easily digestible is ideal.

Cellphone service can be spotty on hikes.

In the event that you lose reception, having another way to communicate with others, like with a satellite phone, is not a bad idea.

Even if you have cellphone service, be mindful of phone use while on a hike. A phone with a drained battery is not going to be of use to you.

If your phone battery drains quickly, you can turn it off when you aren't using it or bring a portable charger with you.

If you are a new hiker, there is trail etiquette to be mindful of. Not everyone follows the same rules, and certain hikers may find them more important than others. Even so, just being aware of proper etiquette can help you show respect to fellow hikers.

One general rule of thumb Peikon shared with Fox News Digital is that those hiking downhill are supposed to yield to those coming uphill.

Peikon also noted playing music as a hot topic that has been discussed time and time again in the hiking community.

"From what we've been told by our community, keeping the volume either extremely low or turning it off when you're passing people is a best practice or popping in a headphone instead to just keep it to yourself," Peikon said.

Other things Peikon noted to remember while on a hike are to always pick up after yourself and your pets, keep pets on a leash or under control and avoid feeding the wildlife you may come across.