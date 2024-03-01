Best 50 rock songs for the ultimate workout playlist

Music can make or break a workout. If you've ever gotten to the gym, reached into your bag and realized your headphones aren't there, you likely know that to be true. Your workout simply won't be the same without pump up sounds echoing in your ears.
Music provides a much-needed adrenaline boost during a challenging workout. If you are listening to the right music that increases your mood and drives you to move faster or lift heavier, you'll almost immediately feel more motivated by pressing play.
Everyone has different music preferences for the beginning, middle and end of a workout. That said, rock music in particular, is not only a great genre choice, but one many music listeners partake in at the gym or during an outdoor sweat session.
Queen, Metallica, Nirvana, Guns N' Roses and AC/DC are just a few bands whose music is known to get the blood pumping and the body moving.
Add this rock-inspired playlist to your rotating cycle of music for when you're at the gym or need the motivation to go.
1. "We Will Rock You," Queen
2. "Under Pressure," Queen & David Bowie
3. "Enter Sandman," Metallica
4. "Master of Puppets," Metallica
5. "Eye of the Tiger," Survivor
6. "In the End," Linkin Park
7. "Burn It Down" Linkin Park
8. "Numb," Linkin Park
9. "Start Me Up," The Rolling Stones
10. "Give It Away," Red Hot Chili Peppers
11. "Can't Stop," Red Hot Chili Peppers
12. "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Nirvana
13. "Born to Run," Bruce Springsteen
14. "Fire," Jimi Hendrix
15. "All Along the Watchtower," Jimi Hendrix
16. "Welcome to the Jungle," Guns N' Roses
17. "Paradise City," Guns N' Roses
18. "Sweet Child O' Mine," Guns N' Roses
19. "Highway to Hell," AC/DC
20. "Thunderstruck," AC/DC
21. "Back In Black," AC/DC
22. "Born To Be Wild," Steppenwolf
23. "Danger Zone," Kenny Loggins
24. "Bad to the Bone," George Thorogood & The Destroyers
25. "Animal," Pearl Jam
26. "I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll," Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
27. "Do I Wanna Know?," Arctic Monkeys
28. "You Give Love A Bad Name," Bon Jovi
29. "It's My Life," Bon Jovi
30. "Livin' On A Prayer," Bon Jovi
31. "Wanted Dead or Alive," Bon Jovi
32. "Walk This Way," Aerosmith
33. "Dream On," Aerosmith
34. "Sweet Emotion," Aerosmith
35. "Pour Some Sugar On Me," Def Leppard
36. "Runnin' Down A Dream," Tom Petty
37. "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," Pat Benatar
38. "I'm Shipping Up To Boston," Dropkick Murphys
39. "No Easy Way Out," Robert Tepper
40. "Rock And Roll All Nite," KISS
41. "Detroit Rock City," KISS
42. "Old Time Rock & Roll," Bob Seger
43. "Jump," Van Halen
44. "Any Way You Want It," Journey
45. "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," Journey
46. "I Wanna Rock," Twisted Sister
47. "Rock and Roll," Led Zeppelin
48. "Whole Lotta Love," Led Zeppelin
49. "Bring Me To Life," Evanescence
50. "Centuries," Fall Out Boy