Best 50 rock songs for the ultimate workout playlist

Music can make or break a workout. If you've ever gotten to the gym, reached into your bag and realized your headphones aren't there, you likely know that to be true. Your workout simply won't be the same without pump up sounds echoing in your ears.

Music provides a much-needed adrenaline boost during a challenging workout. If you are listening to the right music that increases your mood and drives you to move faster or lift heavier, you'll almost immediately feel more motivated by pressing play.

Everyone has different music preferences for the beginning, middle and end of a workout. That said, rock music in particular, is not only a great genre choice, but one many music listeners partake in at the gym or during an outdoor sweat session.

Queen, Metallica, Nirvana, Guns N' Roses and AC/DC are just a few bands whose music is known to get the blood pumping and the body moving.

Add this rock-inspired playlist to your rotating cycle of music for when you're at the gym or need the motivation to go.

1. "We Will Rock You," Queen

2. "Under Pressure," Queen & David Bowie

3. "Enter Sandman," Metallica

4. "Master of Puppets," Metallica

5. "Eye of the Tiger," Survivor

6. "In the End," Linkin Park

7. "Burn It Down" Linkin Park

8. "Numb," Linkin Park

9. "Start Me Up," The Rolling Stones

10. "Give It Away," Red Hot Chili Peppers

11. "Can't Stop," Red Hot Chili Peppers

12. "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Nirvana

13. "Born to Run," Bruce Springsteen

14. "Fire," Jimi Hendrix

15. "All Along the Watchtower," Jimi Hendrix

16. "Welcome to the Jungle," Guns N' Roses

17. "Paradise City," Guns N' Roses

18. "Sweet Child O' Mine," Guns N' Roses

19. "Highway to Hell," AC/DC

20. "Thunderstruck," AC/DC

21. "Back In Black," AC/DC

22. "Born To Be Wild," Steppenwolf

23. "Danger Zone," Kenny Loggins

24. "Bad to the Bone," George Thorogood & The Destroyers

25. "Animal," Pearl Jam

26. "I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll," Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

27. "Do I Wanna Know?," Arctic Monkeys

28. "You Give Love A Bad Name," Bon Jovi

29. "It's My Life," Bon Jovi

30. "Livin' On A Prayer," Bon Jovi

31. "Wanted Dead or Alive," Bon Jovi

32. "Walk This Way," Aerosmith

33. "Dream On," Aerosmith

34. "Sweet Emotion," Aerosmith

35. "Pour Some Sugar On Me," Def Leppard

36. "Runnin' Down A Dream," Tom Petty

37. "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," Pat Benatar

38. "I'm Shipping Up To Boston," Dropkick Murphys

39. "No Easy Way Out," Robert Tepper

40. "Rock And Roll All Nite," KISS

41. "Detroit Rock City," KISS

42. "Old Time Rock & Roll," Bob Seger

43. "Jump," Van Halen

44. "Any Way You Want It," Journey

45. "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," Journey

46. "I Wanna Rock," Twisted Sister

47. "Rock and Roll," Led Zeppelin

48. "Whole Lotta Love," Led Zeppelin

49. "Bring Me To Life," Evanescence

50. "Centuries," Fall Out Boy