7 things you should pack in your gym bag

If you are serious about getting in shape, chances are you hit the gym or studio on a daily basis. Boost your productivity by making sure you have everything you need in your gym bag.

For starters, you’ll want a gym bag that is the right size for your needs. Consider what time of day you’ll be working out. If you plan a midday workout and return to your desk, you must shower and pack appropriately. Another item you should consider is having a way to wipe off sweat from the machine and your body while you work out. Hydration is paramount no matter what routine you choose, so pack a water bottle.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your journey, these items are just what you need to get a great workout in:

Finding the right gym bag depends on the workout you plan to do and how you commute to the gym. A backpack is ideal if you are on your bike, but a yogi will want an option that makes carrying a mat easier. We’ve picked two all-around bags that are functional and look great.

The KNKG plus duffel features multiple compartments and pockets. It has a 33-liter capacity, a dual internal shoe zone and dual bottle pockets. It is made of 1000-denier nylon for a sturdy exterior. The ETRONIK gym bag for women, $29.99 on Amazon , has a separate shoe compartment and is large enough to store towels, cosmetics, clothes and gym accessories. It includes a zippered waterproof lined pocket for wet clothes and a small make-up bag.

The Owala FreeSip is a great water bottle for the gym because you can use a straw to sip upright or tilt it back to swig from the spout opening. The Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle lets you gulp at an angle for easy hydration during hard workouts. Plus, this stainless steel water bottle is lightweight.

Most gyms have towels on hand to wipe the sweat off machines, but it might be wise to pack your towel to wipe the sweat off your brow – especially if you have skin sensitivities. Your best option is anything microfiber. These microfiber towels from Amazon are super absorbent, ultra-compact and dry quickly. Try this cooling towel from Nike, $20 at Dick’s Sporting Goods , for an option that cools you and dries quickly.

If you plan to lift weights, pack lifting wrist straps to help with grip strength. The straps wrap around the palm of your hand and the bar and protect your palms from the tension caused by gripping the bar during heavy weightlifting. These Gymshark Silicone Grip Lifting Straps secure your grip for pulling movements, such as deadlifts and rows, allowing you to lift more weight. Or try this option, $14.99 on Amazon , for wrist straps with neoprene padding.

Dry shampoo is an essential workout item for a gym bag because it can help lift hair and absorb oils after sweating without wetting your hair. This heavy-duty dry shampoo on Amazon uses charcoal powder to lift dirt and build-up while absorbing oil and sweat. It also contains white tea powder to calm the scalp and strengthen hair follicles. This talc-free option from the Rootist, $26 on Sephora , absorbs oil and sweat instantly, leaving hair looking and feeling clean. It is good for all hair types.

Keep training shoes in your bag. The best shoes will support good form, have a flat sole for controlled stability and have a wide toe box for even weight distribution. The Adidas Dropset 3 , on Amazon, strengthens your foundation to level up your training. It helps you feel your strength from the ground up, with dual-density foam midsoles adding controlled stability and comfort. Try the Nike Free Metacon 3, on sale for $102.97 , as another option for a good gym workout.

