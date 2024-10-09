Holiday gift guide for the horseback-riding equestrian lover in your life

Holiday shopping will soon be in full swing. With the equestrian style trending on social media, there's likely to be a lot of horse-related gifts under the tree this year.

In terms of style, there are staples every equestrian must-have, like a fashionable but practical jacket, boots and gloves, plus a helmet for safety, of course.

There are also gifts you can get for those who may not be horseback riders themselves but are equestrian fans, such as tickets to a horse show or a beautiful piece of jewelry.

Below is a holiday guide filled with gifts fit for a horseback rider.

Whether you're buying for someone who rides horses themselves or a person who simply loves horses, clothing is a great option for a gift.

For a horseback rider, a comfortable jacket is a must as well as riding breeches.

You can also opt for safety gear like a riding vest and a helmet.

For accessories, a good pair of boots and a breathable pair of gloves are great options.

For those who don't spend time riding horses themselves but love all things equestrian themed, Etsy is full of unique, customizable options for clothing to gift this holiday season.

For those who are regularly riding, they likely have a lot of equipment to bring to and from the stable.

Therefore, a backpack is a great practical gift for Christmas.

One popular brand is Ariat, which has an equestrian backpack for sale to fit all the horse riding essentials.

If you're looking for something a bit simpler and less expensive to gift, there are many aesthetic canvas totes on Amazon covered in equestrian designs.

Another direction to take is to choose a gift that is specifically for the horse.

With cold temperatures rolling in, it's an ideal time to gift a horse blanket. Blankets help protect horses not only from cold weather but also from wet weather to help them stay cozy and warm.

These blankets come in all different colors and designs.

Another gift you could get someone who often rides horses is grooming gear.

A simple scroll through Amazon will lead you to tons of different horse grooming kits.

Many of these kits on Amazon come with convenient tote bags, so all the tools can be easily transported.

A soft brush, hard brush, compressed sponge and a mane comb are among the common items included in many of the kits.

Equestrian-themed jewelry makes for such a special holiday gift.

Jewelry comes in such a wide price range, so you can easily find something that fits your budget.

You could choose to go with a simple necklace containing a chain that holds a beautiful pendant or a bangle with equestrian designs.

Some of the best gifts aren't physical objects but instead memorable experiences.

If you want to go for an experience-based gift, consider purchasing tickets for a horse show.

If you want to ensure you pick a date that works for recipients, you can create a design on a platform like Canva to give them on Christmas that informs them that they'll be going to a horse show, then allow them to pick a date that works with their schedule.

Everyone needs a phone case to keep their device protected from unavoidable drops.

This holiday season, look for a phone case with western themes for the equestrian lover in your life.

The brand Casely has several adorable but durable phone cases with western designs for purchase on their website or on Amazon.