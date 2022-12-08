10 tips for wrapping your holiday gifts

The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, and part of the fun includes getting to wrap gifts for your loved ones. But wrapping truly is a skill that a lot of people struggle with, and it doesn't have to be as hard as you think it is.

Anyone who knows me knows it's all about the presentation. Try some of these 10 gift-wrapping products we've listed to make your loved ones' presents beautiful.

The art of wrapping

I use this all the time. It is remarkably easy and satisfying to be able to rip wrapping paper with such ease and precision!

The WrapMaster Gift Wrap Cutting Tool allows you to measure your package and paper before you cut it, which will give you a more precise cut and cut your gift-wrapping time in half. It can work on any level surface including carpets, and it also includes a freehand method where you wouldn't need a surface at all when using. It's super easy to use and will make your whole gift-wrapping experience smoother than ever!

In addition to the Wrap Master cutting tool above, I also love using this to quickly tear off the perfect wrapping sheet.

Make your gift-wrapping experience easy and fun with this Little ELF Gift Wrap Cutter that was first introduced on Shark Tank! Instead of tearing up your wrapping paper with scissors, this gift wrap cutter can give you a clean and straight cut every time. It fits around rolls that are 2.25 inches or smaller in diameter, and the cutting tool keeps users safe with its durable embedded steel blade.

These ribbon pull bows will certainly help your holiday gifts stand out. They're made with durable polyester ribbon and each bow comes with over 5 yards of ribbon string, so you can tie them around even the biggest gifts. And if you're thinking "But what if I can't tie a bow like that?" we've got you covered. Check out Kurt's example here:

It can get boring using the same gift-wrapping paper over and over again, which is why these gift-wrapping sheets from Niceline are perfect for adding a little pizzazz to your gifts! It includes a 10-pack of wrapping paper with all different designs, as well as 10 pieces of card tags and 10 meters of cotton thread to wrap a nice bow around your gift. The paper is reusable and environmentally friendly, and they offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied with the product. This is especially perfect for when you're traveling for the holidays with all those gifts and want to wait to wrap everything until you get to your destination.

Using Scotch tape can be quick and easy with this Scotch Desktop Tape Dispenser. It can clip to surfaces up to 1.25 inches thick and is capable of 360-degree horizontal rotation and 180-degree vertical rotation. The sturdy clip allows you to dispense a piece of tape with only one hand, and it can clip to anything from tables to desks to cubicle walls.

If you have multiple gifts for one person or if your gift is just too large to wrap, you can use one of these large holiday gift bags instead. Just one package includes 40-holiday bags with inserted drawstring ribbons and 50 gift tags. It also comes in four different patterns and sizes, so it's perfect for any sized gift. They're eco-friendly and reusable, and it's a much more convenient and time-saving option if you can't wrap every single gift in paper.

Give all your gifts a unique name tag with these Kraft Gift Tags! You can get 120 stickers with six different design options, and they're super simple to use. You can write with a pen, pencil, or marker on them, and they're strong enough to stick to a majority of surfaces. They're also made with super durable and eco-friendly quality, so you don't have to worry about them ripping.

Organization

With all this wrapping paper, bows and ribbons, I use these to help store everything perfectly.

One of the hardest parts of gift wrapping is figuring out where to store all your accessories once the holiday season is over. But the Heath & Harbor Wrapping Paper Storage Container has you covered! It has compartments for wrapping paper, gift bags, ribbons, bows, and any other accessories you want to store. Its dimensions are 14"x 40"x 6" and is made of ultra-durable 600D Oxford-polyester fabric. It is also tear, puncture, water, fade and moisture resistant, so all your items will be kept safely stored.

ZOBER Underfed Gift Wrap Organizer

Our final pick is another ZOBER storage product, but this one can fit much more than wrapping paper tubes. It has multiple compartments for all your gift-wrapping supplies, and it's rectangular-shaped for perfect storage underneath a bed or couch. It can fit up to 20 rolls of wrapping paper and its material protects from dust, mildew, pests, and mold for long-term storage. It also comes with two sturdy handles so it's easy to carry around.

ZOBER Wrapping Paper Storage Container

Another great storage option for your wrapping paper tubes is the ZOBER Wrapping Paper Storage Container. Its dimensions are 41" x 11.2" and has easy visibility, so you can locate whichever wrapping paper you want quickly. It's easy to carry around with its two sturdy handles and is conveniently shaped to fit into narrow spaces. It can fit up to 14 2.5" thick rolls and 20 1.5" thick rolls, so it has plenty of space for all your storage needs.

