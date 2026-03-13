Sugary drinks linked to higher anxiety risk in certain age group, study finds

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An excess of sugary drinks can specifically lead to a higher risk of anxiety among teens, a new study shows.

In a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, U.K. researchers reviewed various studies from 2000 to 2025.

They explored the link between drinking sugar-sweetened beverages — like sodas, energy drinks, sweetened juices, teas and coffee — and anxiety disorders in adolescents between 10 and 19 years old.

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Teens with a higher consumption of sugary drinks were found to have about a 34% greater risk of having an anxiety disorder compared to those who drank less.

Seven out of the nine studies analyzed by the researchers showed a significant positive association between sugary drinks intake and anxiety symptoms.

"With increasing concern about adolescent nutrition, most public health initiatives have emphasized the physical consequences of poor dietary habits, such as obesity and type 2 diabetes," study co-author Dr. Chloe Casey, lecturer in nutrition at Bournemouth University in the U.K., commented in a press release statement.

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"However, the mental health implications of diet have been under-explored by comparison, particularly for drinks that are energy-dense but low in nutrients."

The study was based on observational data, which does not prove that drinking sugary beverages directly causes anxiety. There is also not a clear indication of whether sugary drinks cause anxiety or if anxious teens are more inclined to drink them.

"While we may not be able to confirm at this stage what the direct cause is, this study has identified an unhealthy connection between consumption of sugary drinks and anxiety disorders in young people," Casey said.

"Anxiety disorders in adolescence have risen sharply in recent years, so it is important to identify lifestyle habits that can be changed to reduce the risk of this trend continuing."

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About 11% of American children between the ages of 3 and 17 were diagnosed with anxiety between 2022 and 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Anxiety problems, behavior disorders and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental disorders in children," states the agency's website.

"While it’s important to note that this study is correlation, not causation, I have no doubt that a better-designed study would show the same results," Los Angeles-based registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein told Fox News Digital.

"Soda, aka liquid sugar — with no fiber, protein or fat to slow absorption — floods the bloodstream faster than almost any other type of food or drink," said Muhlstein, who was not involved in the study.

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"The pancreas scrambles to respond, insulin spikes, blood sugar crashes and you are left in a dopamine deficit state that looks and feels just like anxiety," she went on. "The sharper the spike, the deeper the crash."

In her own practice, Muhlstein has found that teens are consuming less soda and more oat milk lattes, coffee drinks "loaded" with syrup, slushies and sports drinks.

Excessive blood sugar spikes can also affect weight, acne, sleep quality and emotional regulation, she shared, regardless of caffeine levels.

"What these kids drink makes a huge difference to their physical and emotional state, and caffeine on top of unstable blood sugar only makes it worse," Muhlstein warned.

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Serena Poon, certified nutritionist, longevity expert and founder of Wholistic Lifestyle Medicine in Los Angeles, noted that food and beverages "are more than just fuel."

"They provide information to the body and brain," the expert, who also did not take part in the research, Fox News Digital. "What teens drink regularly can influence energy levels, mood stability and even how the nervous system responds to stress."

"Highly sweetened drinks can create quick energy highs followed by crashes, and when caffeine is added to the mix, it can amplify stress responses in the body."

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Poon advised parents to encourage their kids to reduce the frequency of sugary beverages and to stay hydrated with water, herbal teas or sparkling water to support more stable energy levels.

Meals should also be balanced with fiber, healthy fats and proteins to stabilize blood sugar, which can impact mood and concentration.

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"Adolescence is a critical window for brain development, so supporting teens with balanced nutrition, stable energy levels and adequate hydration may help support both physical and emotional well-being," Poon added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the American Beverage Association and Bournemouth University for comment.