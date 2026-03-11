Woman's alarming cancer symptoms blamed on pregnancy for years before stage 3 diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles mother said her jarring symptoms were dismissed by doctors for years, chalked up to a side effect of childbirth — but they turned out to be signals of colorectal cancer.

Marisa Peters, 44, a mother of three and former Broadway vocalist, first noticed bleeding when going to the bathroom after having her first son.

"Symptoms intensified to where blood was filling the toilet … then I had increased urgency to go to the bathroom," she shared with Fox News Digital. "The size, shape and texture of my stool also changed."

GLP-1 WEIGHT-LOSS MEDICATIONS LINKED TO IMPROVED CANCER SURVIVAL IN CERTAIN PATIENTS

As these symptoms progressed, Peters voiced her concerns to her primary care physician and other doctors.

Since Peters was only in her early 30s at the time, she wasn’t seen as the "typical" colorectal cancer (CRC) patient, as most cases occur in older adults. In recent years, however, statistics show the disease has been rising in younger individuals.

"They didn't realize the face of colorectal cancer had changed," Peters said. "It now looked like someone much younger."

"We're seeing a rise in people, younger and younger, unfortunately, with late-stage diagnosis, which leads to pretty abysmal mortality rates," she added, noting the power of earlier detection and intervention through colonoscopy.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK’S DEATH HIGHLIGHTS ALARMING COLON CANCER RISE IN YOUNGER ADULTS

Instead of considering cancer, Peters’ doctors told her that "our bodies change when we have babies" and that her concerns were "ultimately dismissed."

Meanwhile, her symptoms were "checking every single box" for CRC, including severe anemia, although she was unaware at the time.

Over the next five years, Peters had two more children while battling on-again, off-again symptoms. During the last year, she noted there was "always blood" in her bowel movements, motivating her to seek answers from a gastroenterologist.

"I will never forget [the doctor’s] face," she said. "She was stunned and shocked by what I shared."

SPIKE IN DEADLY CANCER BEFORE 50 LINKED TO COMMON CONVENIENCE FOODS

The doctor ran blood and stool-based tests, which came back positive for CRC, prompting an urgent colonoscopy to confirm the cancer.

In June 2021, Peters was officially diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer after a 5-centimeter tumor was found at the top of her rectum.

Peters had a complete response to the next 11 months of chemotherapy and radiation, as her tumor shrunk by half. She then underwent rectal reconstruction and was fitted with a temporary ileostomy bag, which diverted waste away from the area for four months so it could heal.

"We're seeing a rise in people, younger and younger, with late-stage diagnosis, which leads to pretty abysmal mortality rates."

After six more rounds of chemo, Peters had an ileostomy reversal, where her body was "essentially put back together."

At the time of Peters' diagnosis, she was still nursing her 16-month-old baby and continued to take care of all three kids while undergoing treatment, with support from her husband.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

"Thankfully, I have a tremendous mental health team, and they have helped me redefine my life, really communicate with my husband, with my children — not only throughout the journey, but also through the reformation of what family and motherhood looks like," she told Fox News Digital.

Taking early action

Although Peters’ cancer was already "too far gone" for a colonoscopy to have made a difference in her diagnosis, she highly encourages the "gold standard" screening for anyone who has concerns or is at high risk.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

After her diagnosis, Peters said her sister went in for a colonoscopy, during which her doctors found and removed some pre-cancerous polyps, although she never had any symptoms. Peters later discovered that her parents both had pre-cancerous polyps removed.

"Knowing your family's health history is tremendously important," she said.

Peters founded BE SEEN, a colorectal cancer nonprofit advocating for earlier intervention and screening, to help others find their voice and get ahead of the disease. BE SEEN offers resources and community programs.

"Colorectal cancer is an entirely preventable disease, even though it's on the rise in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s for reasons we don't know," she said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"I want people to be seen for their symptoms … I want them to be seen for their story. And I want them to be seen, ultimately, for their screenings, because we know they save lives."

"I lost so much time, and I'm still deeply questioning why I am here to talk about it when so many other people get a late-stage diagnosis and don't have the complete response that I had," Peters added. "We're losing people far too soon, and it's just not okay. This is not something we should be settling for."

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is now the leading cause of cancer death in adults under 50 and the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.

Adults 65 and younger comprise nearly half (45%) of all new cases — a significant increase from 27% in 1995, according to a report from the American Cancer Society.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Official health agencies recommend that CRC screenings start at age 45 and continue through age 75 for adults at "average risk."

Anyone with concerning symptoms or questions about risk should consult a doctor for guidance.

Fox News' Melissa Rudy contributed reporting.