15 portable gifts for holiday travelers who need to travel light

Traveling for the holidays can create headaches. Not only are you traveling through busy airports, but you somehow have to manage all the gifts you need to bring with you for friends and family.

To cut down on some of the stress, these travel-sized gifts can easily be stored in your carry-on or one of your suitcases. There are options for every type of person on your list, from readers to tech-lovers to fashionistas.

Clothing

Jewelry

Health and wellness

Electronics

Books

Everyone needs a new pair of socks, which is why they make the ideal holiday gift. You can easily customize socks to your specific person’s personality, making them an affordable and fun gift. For the person who loves fuzzy socks, you can get a multi-pack of fuzzy socks in different colors from Amazon.

Sock It To Me also has unique socks with hilarious sayings, like these "Live, Laugh, Lurk" socks with bigfoot on them.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get Amazon items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Slippers are small and easy to pack and are sure to be a well-loved gift. The men in your life (or anyone who loves plaid) will appreciate a pair of lined plaid slippers from Amazon. They’re soft and made from memory foam, so they’re sure to be comfy. Ugg also makes incredibly soft sheepskin-lined slipper clogs that are durable and stylish.

WINTER PAJAMAS AND SLIPPERS THAT’LL KEEP YOU COZY ON CHILLY NIGHTS

Anyone who lives in a cold climate could probably use a new winter hat this year. Amazon has slouch beanies in over a dozen colors. They’re lined with silk for added comfort as well. Classic Carhartt beanies are warm and durable hats that come in more than 20 bright, fun colors.

Swarovski makes gorgeous crystal jewelry that’s one-of-a-kind. You can buy your loved one a green pendant necklace in a gold-plated locket or a crystal moon necklace on a rose gold chain.

Bangles are a fun, easy addition to any outfit. Pandora has a rose gold bangle, currently half off. You can also choose a thin gold bangle from Pandora.

Stackable rings add some whimsy to any outfit and are very easy to transport this holiday season. Get a stack of three gold rings from Gorjana or go with sapphires when you get this stack of rings from Caitlyn Minimalist.

Having a cool water bottle is still a popular trend, so this year, get your friends or family a reusable water bottle they’ll actually want to drink from. You can get popular Owala water bottles right on Amazon, in all the classic and new colors. Or you can get a Stanley quencher in a variety of unique colors.

TRY THESE 5 TRENDING WATER BOTTLES YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON

Help someone in your life relax a little with a set of deliciously scented bath bombs. Amazon has a 12-pack of bath bombs, each with a different natural set. Ulta has peppermint bath bombs, ideal for a soothing bath.

Journaling is good for your mental health, so a nice journal is great for anyone in the family. There’s a simple lined journal from Amazon complete with pockets in the front cover. Barnes & Noble has more decorative journals with gold-lined pages for anyone who wants a classy journal to keep their thoughts in.

Upgrading someone in your family to a newer smart watch is a great big gift idea. There’s a brand for every type of tech-lover. There’s the Google Pixel that helps the wearer stay on top of their activity level.

The Apple Watch SE is also a great introduction to Apple Watches that seamlessly connect to all your other Apple devices. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy is ideal for tracking everything from your heart rate to your sleeping habits.

Amazon has re-released a bunch of Kindles this year and created a new one, so there’s something for every reader. You can pre-order the Kindle Colorsoft, which has a larger screen and a high-contrast display that has paper-like color that brings content to life.

The Kindle Scribe is made with readers and writers in mind, allowing you to use the Kindle as an e-reader and an electronic notebook. The Kindle Paperwhite is the classic Kindle that’s no frills, but it has a larger screen and is much easier on the eyes.

Give the gift of hours of fun with a Nintendo Switch. A Switch gives you three ways to play: TV, tabletop and handheld, so you can play at home or while you’re on the go.

10 TOYS THAT WILL BE HOT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Every reader needs a good book light to read in bed or in low-lighting situations. Amazon has a rechargeable book light that’s wide and provides plenty of light. You can also get the reader in your life a mini book light from Barnes & Noble for when they travel.

20 BOOKTOK BOOKS READERS ARE GETTING INTO

Kristin Hannah is having a moment. Her books are widely loved by all different kinds of readers. The Nightingale is currently one of her most popular books. Based in France in 1939, it follows Vianne Mauriac and her family as World War II sets in.

Get the book from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

"The God of the Woods" is a spooky book that follows the goings-on at a family-owned summer camp in the 1970s. The story revolves around the Van Laar family who owns the camp and whose daughter, Barbara, has suddenly gone missing. Not only that, but Barabara’s brother mysteriously vanished fourteen years ago as well.

Find the book on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.