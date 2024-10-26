Sports enthusiasts will love this holiday gift guide

Holiday shopping can be stressful, and trying to think about what to get your loved ones can be a challenge.

When it comes to those who love both playing and watching sports, there are a lot of different options you could go with for gifts.

A new pair of Beats headphones could be the perfect selection for someone who enjoys spending time at the gym — while a golf putting mat is an ideal option for those who spend a lot of time on the green.

Pickleball has taken the sports world by storm.

Pickleball has spiked in popularity during recent years as a game enjoyed by those young and old. It's a game many have picked up for physical activity but also for social interaction.

Pickleball paddles make a great holiday gift. If buying for a beginner, you can even buy a kit that comes with all the essentials, including paddles, balls and a net.

A putting mat will allow the golfer in your life to get plenty of practice at home.

These can be set up inside, making them a perfect way to sharpen a golf game during the cold winter months.

They can also be rolled up for easy storage.

A golf BBQ set is a unique gift for a sports enthusiast.

A golf BBQ set includes all your grilling essentials in a fun way with its display.

This gift is a great option for those who love spending time out on the course.

This gift puts a fun twist on a classic game.

There have been so many different versions of Uno created through the years. One is an NFL version of the game.

NFL Uno makes a perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays.

Headphones, a shaker bottle, deodorant and perhaps a towel? There are lots of items to bring along to the gym.

A duffel bag is a great place to store all your gym essentials.

It can easily be slung over your shoulder and takes away the hassle of trying to juggle everything into the locker room.

If you are buying for someone who spends a lot of time working out at the gym, consider a duffel bag.

You can even fill it up with other gym essentials for an added touch.

Beats headphones are a gift your loved one will get lots of use out of.

They are ideal for taking to the gym with a long battery life and noise cancellation, allowing the wearer to focus in on a workout without outside distractions.

Beats headphones come in all different colors, so you can find a pair that match the style of who you are shopping for.

Bluetooth speakers make a great addition to any tailgate.

Additionally, if the sports enthusiast you're buying for has his own at-home gym, a Bluetooth speaker will keep him motivated with his favorite music.

Bluetooth speakers connect to a phone in just a few steps and will be playing music in no time.

One popular Bluetooth speaker option is the JBL Flip.

YETI coolers are another perfect item for tailgating.

They are durable and can fit all your food and beverages for the game.

YETIs come in different colors.

Sitting on bleachers for a game can quickly become an uncomfortable experience.

To keep games fun and comfortable, a bleacher chair is a must-have.

Bleacher chairs are portable and can be placed on the cold, hard surface to automatically make it a more soft and cushioned one.

This gift will be even more personalized if you can find one that displays the same color as the recipient's favorite team.

If you want something extra fancy for cold night games, there are even chairs that heat up.

Those who spend the winter out on the slopes require a lot of gear.

Gear includes a snowboard and skis, as well as a snowsuit to stay warm on chilly winter days.

Certain gear, like boots, a snowboard and skis, for example, can be pricey.

Snow goggles are a lot more affordable and something the snowboarder or skier in your life will be able to use with each trip.

Snow goggles help keep the eyes protected from the wind, the sun and debris.