Holiday gift guide for the photographer in your life that won’t break the bank

Photography as a hobby or as a profession can quickly get expensive.

From camera bodies to different lenses, hard drives to accessories, there is an abundance of products on the market that photographers desire to have.

The good news is that camera equipment and accessories range widely in price, so you're sure to find an item within your budget to gift this holiday season.

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE FOR THE HORSEBACK-RIDING EQUESTRIAN LOVER IN YOUR LIFE

All photographers have their own preferences for the brands that they like, so knowing this information before shopping can be helpful.

That said, there are plenty of more general gifts you can shop for ahead of the holidays that any photographer will love.

Below is inspiration for items you can buy for the photographer in your life this year.

When it comes to gifting a photographer a camera, it can get tricky — and expensive.

DOG AS A HOLIDAY GIFT? PET TRAINING EXPERT SHARES 3 KEY TIPS TO CONSIDER THIS CHRISTMAS

If the person you are shopping for has been in the photography space for a while, this person likely already has a brand they like and cameras they use regularly.

If you are buying for someone who is just getting started in photography who has a certain camera in mind that they like, then that'll give you a direction of where you can begin.

If the person you are shopping for is outdoorsy and loves participating in adrenaline-filled activities, one camera that a photographer may not have that can be used for leisure is a GoPro.

GoPros are small, making them easy to travel with, and can capture videos full of adventure.

GoPros have different prices depending on the specific kind you buy, but you can expect to spend around $300, give or take, on this item.

15 MAGICAL ‘HARRY POTTER’-THEMED CHRISTMAS GIFTS THAT WILL MAKE EVERY MUGGLE FEEL LIKE A WIZARD

Every photographer needs a durable strap to keep the camera secure while taking photos.

When shopping for a camera strap, look for ones that are thick and made of a durable material, to ensure that they will be capable of holding the camera without snapping.

You can find camera straps right on Amazon, from very simple colors to ones with vibrant designs.

There are so many different camera bags on the market that you can gift the photographer in your life this holiday season.

You could opt for an over-the-shoulder bag or a backpack.

When shopping for a camera bag, look for ones that have plenty of separate compartments for lenses and pockets to hold other important photography items like SD cards and chargers.

The Fujifilm Instax printer allows users to turn photos taken on a smartphone into Polaroid prints instantly.

After connecting a Fujifilm Instax printer to your smartphone, you can choose any photo on your camera roll and turn it into beautiful prints.

The traditional Fujifilm Instax camera is great, too, but sometimes it can be clunky to travel with, and if the settings and lighting aren't right, the picture may not come out the way its supposed to.

As long as the photo on your phone is a high-quality one, the print should be, too.

There are also Polaroid scrapbooks on Amazon, where prints simply slide into each individual sleeve.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If you want to buy a gift for your photographer friend or family member, it doesn't necessarily need to be a camera or camera accessory.

There are plenty of unique gifts that can be used in day-to-day life.

One example is a camera lens coffee travel mug that they can fill up with their morning coffee and bring to a busy day of work.

You can get one of these on Amazon for a gift this holiday season.

Photographers can never have enough SD cards.

An SD card is an inexpensive, practical gift for the holidays.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

SD cards also make great stocking stuffers with their small size.

An external hard drive is an ideal place to store photos and videos.

External hard drives, like SD cards, all come with different amounts of storage.

The size you shop for will depend on how often the photographer in your life snaps photos. Someone who is a full- or part-time photographer is going to need a lot more storage space than someone who takes photos for fun in their free time.

You'll just want to make sure that whatever hard drive you purchase is compatible with the computer belonging to the recipient.

A tripod is essential for clear, stable shots. They are also great for video recording, to keep the camera still and prevent shaking throughout the shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you have someone in your life who isn't a photographer but loves documenting their life through pictures on a smartphone, you can also get a tripod that holds up the phone.

Many phone tripods come with a remote control that allows you to snap a picture from a distance. This is great for solo travelers and couples who often find themselves without an additional person nearby to take a photo of them.