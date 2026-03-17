Adult ADHD stimulant prescriptions are surging — and doctors are raising concerns

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Adults are seeking ADHD treatment at record rates.

A new Canadian study reveals that stimulant prescriptions have more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend that mirrors similar surges in the U.S., Australia, the U.K. and Finland.

Many mental health professionals say the findings align with what they are seeing in their clinics.

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The study, which analyzed data from January 2016 to June 2024, found that the demographics of those receiving stimulants have shifted significantly.

Before the pandemic, 48% of new recipients were female; during the pandemic, that number jumped to 59%. The most significant growth occurred among adults aged 25 to 34.

The researchers also noted that the time between a patient’s first ADHD-related healthcare visit and their first prescription shortened during the pandemic.

By June 2024, the monthly rate of adults being prescribed stimulants reached 10.4 per 1,000 people, a more than sevenfold rise since the start of the study period.

While this could signal more efficient care, it also raises questions about whether patients are receiving thorough evaluations, the study indicated.

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Dr. Nissa Keyashian, a California-based board-certified psychiatrist and author of "Practicing Stillness," said the spike was not a surprise.

"In my practice and that of many of my colleagues, many people, particularly women, have received a new diagnosis of ADHD, usually inattentive subtype, in adulthood," Keyashian, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

Many of these women had symptoms that were overlooked during childhood, the doctor said.

Unlike the hyperactive or impulsive behaviors often seen in boys, the "inattentive subtype" typically causes fewer disruptions at home or school.

"Many only begin to struggle when they move out, are on their own and have to provide that structure for themselves," Keyashian noted.

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Jonathan Alpert, a New York City psychotherapist and author of the new book "Therapy Nation," said he sees many adult patients who are struggling with focus, productivity and mental overload in a "very demanding digital environment."

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"Those challenges can resemble ADHD, but they don’t always reflect an actual diagnosis," Alpert, who also wasn't involved in the research, told Fox News Digital. "Not every attention problem is ADHD."

"Not every attention problem is ADHD."

"We’re living in a culture that increasingly pathologizes normal human difficulty, and that should be concerning to everyone," said Alpert.

The study also highlighted a shift in who is writing these prescriptions. While the number of stimulants prescribed by psychiatrists remained relatively stable, there was a significant increase in prescriptions from primary care providers and nurse practitioners.

The rise of large telehealth companies during the pandemic could be a contributing factor, according to Keyashian, as there could have been an uptick in diagnoses for individuals who didn't actually have ADHD.

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"Medication should treat a disorder, not become a performance enhancer," Alpert noted. "Over time, that can lead to psychological reliance and reinforce the idea that normal struggles require medical solutions."

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The researchers acknowledged some limitations of the study, including lack of access to detailed medical records and uncertainty regarding whether these findings apply to all geographic regions.

Some stimulants may have been prescribed off-label as an adjunctive treatment for depression or anxiety, which also surged during the pandemic, they noted.

"Many people, particularly women, have received a new diagnosis of ADHD … in adulthood."

For those who suspect they may have ADHD, Keyashian recommends seeing a psychiatrist who is well-versed in that specific diagnosis. "It's best to ask the physician you are seeing about their experience and expertise," she advised.

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"Many people today feel mentally scattered," added Alpert. "The challenge is figuring out whether we’re seeing more [of the] disorder — or simply the cognitive strain of a hyper-distracted world."

The research was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.