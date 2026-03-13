Sleep remedy dubbed ‘nature’s Valium’ sparks debate among experts

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Top stories

→ Ancient herb known as "nature’s Valium" touted for improving sleep and anxiety

→ Cannabis compounds could reverse disease affecting one-third of adults

→ Highly contagious virus with no treatment spreading rapidly through western state

On the lookout

→ GLP-1 drugs linked to higher fracture risk, osteoporosis and gout

→ Report reveals what’s driving deadly cancer surge in young adults

→ "Fire-breathing" trend linked to severe burns in teens

Conversation starters

→ Toxic people in your life may have a hidden health impact

→ Nearly half of seniors improve with age — and researchers think they know why

→ What's healthier to drink, cold or hot water? Experts spill the truth

Quote of the week

"When we run into burning buildings, it's really the invisible exposures over decades that threaten our lives. Being strong doesn't cancel out toxic exposures or sleep deprivation."

→ A California firefighter credits his "strict" home routine and wellness checks for keeping him alive well past retirement.