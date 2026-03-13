Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health Newsletter

Sleep remedy dubbed ‘nature’s Valium’ sparks debate among experts

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top stories

→ Ancient herb known as "nature’s Valium" touted for improving sleep and anxiety

Cannabis compounds could reverse disease affecting one-third of adults

→ Highly contagious virus with no treatment spreading rapidly through western state

California firefighter shares tips for living longer amid job hazards Video

On the lookout

→ GLP-1 drugs linked to higher fracture risk, osteoporosis and gout

→ Report reveals what’s driving deadly cancer surge in young adults

→ "Fire-breathing" trend linked to severe burns in teens

Woman holding mug of hot water with a lemon

Research shows that food and beverage temperature has a measurable effect on anxiety and gut discomfort. (iStock)

Conversation starters

→ Toxic people in your life may have a hidden health impact

→ Nearly half of seniors improve with age — and researchers think they know why

→ What's healthier to drink, cold or hot water? Experts spill the truth

Quote of the week

"When we run into burning buildings, it's really the invisible exposures over decades that threaten our lives. Being strong doesn't cancel out toxic exposures or sleep deprivation."

→ A California firefighter credits his "strict" home routine and wellness checks for keeping him alive well past retirement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue