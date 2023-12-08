20 Marvel-themed gifts that will make the mega-superhero fans in your life feel just like one

The Marvel franchise has resonated with both children and adults for decades. With new characters, comics, movies and TV shows rapidly releasing, the franchise is loved across generations.

If you have a mega-Marvel fan in your life, when it comes to Christmas, there are plenty of gifting options to choose from.

Whether you're shopping for a child or an adult, you are sure to find something on this list that will suit their interests.

1. Lego set

Lego sets are one of the most popular gifts to give a Marvel fan. Not only are Lego sets time-consuming and often intricate enough to act as a hobby, but they also make a great display in game rooms or bedrooms. The various Lego sets on the market range in difficulty levels, so you'll want to consider age group when choosing between them.

Lego sets also vary widely in price, so your budget is going to be something to consider when shopping for loved ones. There are smaller keychains that you can find for as low as $6. Additionally, there are more detailed figures, structures and scenes that cost $30-$60.

When you look into the more unique designs, mainly for those 18 and up, you will see numbers drive up to $300-$500.

Examples of sets you can buy are Avengers Tower, the Daily Bugle building, Black Panther, Captain America's Shield, Thor's hammer, Hulkbuster, the Guardians' ship and Thanos' glove with infinity stones.

2. Superhero jewelry and charms

Superhero jewelry is a subtle way for individuals to show their love for the franchise.

If you're interested in shopping for jewelry this Christmas, Pandora is a great place to start. Pandora has collaborated with Marvel, and there are unique pieces to shop for.

If the person you are shopping for already has a charm bracelet, (or you want to get them one), Marvel-themed charms at Pandora include the infinity stones, Thor's hammer, Captain America's shield, "Guardian's of the Galaxy's" Star-Lord, Captain Marvel or an infinity gauntlet charm.

There are also bracelets, earrings and an infinity stone ring at Pandora. In general, expect to spend around $100 on one of these items.

If you are looking for products with a lower price point, give Etsy a try. On Etsy, you'll find plenty of businesses that make handmade Marvel jewelry.

3. Baby Groot planter

A Baby Groot planter isn't just adorable, it's also practical. You can find this item on Amazon for around $11.

The Baby Groot planter holds small succulents, but also serves as a pencil holder for a desk.

4. Eye-catching artwork

There are beautiful pieces of Marvel artwork for purchase on various sites.

You can find Disney Art On Main Street website. Here, you can find different officially licensed art prints of a variety of superheros.

Another place you can shop for Marvel art is Art of Entertainment, where you can find pieces by different artists that display a variety of scenes and characters.

A few other places you can find artwork are Etsy, Wayfair and Amazon.

5. Iron Man's helmet

Iron Man's helmet is a classic, but a must-have gift for any Marvel-loving child – or adult.

Some of the available helmets are quite technical, with the ability to open and close, light up and, in some cases, even include voice control features.

As expected, the more complicated the features, the higher the prices. You can find a wide range of helmets on Amazon.

6. A classic tee

You can't go wrong with a classic tee, hoodie or jacket. There are plenty of available detailed designs to choose from, and many of them feature favorite characters and famous Marvel quotes.

7. Action figures

In general, action figures are very affordable, and there are so many to collect. These action figures have developed in a very realistic way, looking astonishingly similar to the characters in the movies.

The Funko POP! figures are another popular choice for many, especially for those who enjoy collectibles. The bobble head figures are very affordable and characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and more are available for purchase.

8. Luxury themed watch

Did you know that you could buy a luxury watch featuring a Marvel scene? While you can, note that it'll cost you a pretty penny.

Citizen collaborated with Marvel to create different designs for super-fans. There are Avengers-themed watches, several Spider-Man designs, a few Tony Stark watches, a couple Black Panther designs, a Thor watch, a watch featuring the Hulk and a Loki-centered design.

These watches have an average price tag of $300-$450.

9. Marvel Encyclopedia

The Marvel Encyclopedia is ideal for those who want to learn more about their favorite superheros and villains.

Plus, once they are done reading, the book won't go to waste because it doubles as a display or coffee table book.

10. Captain America waffle maker and cutting board

Marvel fans can now start their mornings with Captain America.

You can pair the waffle iron featuring the shield design with a Captain America cutting board to make for a great themed gift. Both are available on Amazon.

11. Collectible pins

Collectible pins are often added to lanyards and backpacks. As a Marvel fan, there are many to collect, so they make the perfect Christmas present to gift again and again.

12. Themed backpack

A Marvel-themed backpack is a great gift that can be used for school, every day use, attending a Comic Con event, or for use at Disneyland's Avengers Campus or Disney World.

Loungefly is home to many different Marvel-themed backpacks that showcase different characters, but stores like Target and Walmart sell backpacks too, for a lower price.

13. Marvel Mickey ears

Is anyone in your family heading to Disneyland or Disney World? Buy them some Marvel Mickey ears ahead of their trip.

Disneyland features Marvel themed attractions with its Avengers campus, but these ears are also appropriate for Disney World, where visitors can explore Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and plenty of Marvel shops.

Etsy is a great place to find customized Marvel Mickey ears.

14. Collage throw blanket

Amazon has several versions of Marvel throw blankets, but the collage blankets are particularly eye-catching.

They feature a combination of different Marvel comic covers.

If the Marvel-fan in your life is particularly fond of Spider-Man, there is a blanket featuring that specific comic cover.

You can also get a blanket filled with comics of many main characters.

15. Logo stamped journal

Journals are simple, yet practical. On Amazon, you can find a vintage Avengers journal featuring the logo on the front. Pair this gift with a set of colorful pens to make it whole.

16. Marvel monopoly, playing cards and other games

Hasbro sells a version of Marvel-themed Monopoly. This is a great gift to provide hours of fun for kids. You can also gift Marvel playing cards for a game night.

17. Thor's hammer bottle opener

A bottle opener is a classic, easy and useful stocking stuffer for adults.

Ideally, find a magnetic opener that sticks to the fridge for display and easy access. You can find various products similar to this on Amazon.

18. Car accessories

There is a plethora of Marvel car accessories that will completely transform a car into a superhero vehicle, and Amazon is home to many of them.

License plate covers, cup holder coasters, a push start button cover, car vent diffusers, steering wheel covers and keychains are just a few of the many Marvel-themed car accessories available.

You can also purchase a car swing ornament of your favorite character, like Groot or Spider-Man.

19. A pack of decorative stickers

Marvel stickers are super inexpensive, but also fun to use on water bottles, laptops, notebooks and more. You can purchase one hundred stickers for just a couple of dollars, so add a couple of packs to your loved one's stocking.

20. Transformative room decor

Rugs, curtains, lamps, comforters, throw pillows, posters, decals and lamps are just a few household decor items you can look for. All of these things make great Christmas gifts, and they are all available featuring a Marvel theme.

Decals are a great way to easily decorate a room. You can find a decal that makes it look like Hulk's hand is punching through the wall, or Iron Man's hand is reaching through.

There are also lamps representative of Tony Stark's arc reactor