Male fertility rates crash as doctors reveal health threats: 'Something very wrong'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scientists and physicians agree that there’s been a general decline in male fertility — but they aren’t sure why.

Social media buzz has pointed to a few environmental exposures as potential factors, including cellphones and electric vehicles.

But the reality is "more complicated" than that, according to experts who recently spoke to National Geographic.

ORIGIN OF DEADLY CANCER AFFECTING YOUNG ADULTS REVEALED IN ALARMING REPORT

Although it’s not clear whether the decline is at a stage where it should be considered a crisis, numbers show that overall fertility — demographically measured by the number of babies born compared to women of child-bearing age — has decreased.

Dr. Alex Robles of the Columbia University Fertility Center in New York confirmed that clinical practitioners are "certainly seeing more couples where the male factor contributes to infertility."

CELLPHONE HEALTH RISKS IN FOCUS OF NEW GOVERNMENT STUDY: 'VERY CONCERNED'

"At least one-third of couples we evaluate have some male component," he told Fox News Digital.

A 2017 meta-analysis published in Oxford Journals: Human Reproduction Update found that sperm counts in Western countries have declined by almost 60% globally since 1973. The 2023 update confirmed these same results.

Lead study author and epidemiologist Hagai Levine warned that this trend could lead to human extinction if it isn’t addressed.

"This is the canary in the coal mine," Levine, public health physician at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Braun School of Public Health, told National Geographic. "It signifies that something is very wrong with our current environment, as lower sperm counts predict morbidity and mortality."

DOCTORS WARN SOME POPULAR FOODS AND DRINKS COULD BE SECRETLY SABOTAGING MEN'S TESTOSTERONE LEVELS

These findings have been contradicted by other studies, however. A 2025 Cleveland Clinic analysis of studies from the last 53 years found sperm counts to be steady.

"There is no evidence to suggest that this decline is the cause of a precipitous decline in the ability to cause pregnancies," primary study author Scott Lundy, a reproductive urologist at Cleveland Clinic, told NatGeo. "Most men, even with a modest decline in sperm counts, will still have no issues conceiving."

Potential factors of decline

Multiple lifestyle factors can lead to a decline in male fertility, Robles noted, including obesity, smoking and diet, as well as environmental exposures and delayed parenthood.

National Geographic also reported that heavy drinking and marijuana use directly contribute to declining fertility, and that quitting these habits, while also exercising and losing weight, can help.

Systemic inflammation, infection and disease can also have a "big, profound effect on the current status of fertility," Lundy told NatGeo.

Those who are getting over a fever from an infection, like the flu or COVID, will have a "drastically lower" sperm count for three months, he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Male infertility can also be a marker of overall health, according to Robles. "Poor semen parameters are associated with other medical conditions and may signal underlying metabolic, hormonal or environmental issues," he told Fox News Digital.

Allan Pacey, deputy dean of the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health at the University of Manchester, told NatGeo that the decline could be caused by increased use of contraception, as well as men waiting longer to have children or choosing not to have them at all.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Microplastics have also been raised on social media as a potential culprit, but the effects are unclear, according to experts.

There is some evidence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals — which are substances found in reusable plastics and some disposable products — altering male fertility, Lundy revealed to NatGeo.

Myths busted

Concerns have circulated on social media that keeping a cellphone in a front pocket could harm male fertility. While Lundy said such an effect is biologically possible, there is currently no scientific evidence supporting the claim.

Another common myth is that infertility is mostly a women’s issue, Robles noted, but male factors contribute to about one-third to one-half of all cases.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The claim that taking supplements can boost sperm counts is another common myth, he said, adding that it's not backed by strong scientific evidence.

"Men should focus on factors that we know matter: maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol and managing chronic health conditions," Robles advised.

Experts recommend seeing a urologist to address fertility concerns. Robles said his approach begins with an evaluation, semen analysis, hormonal testing and medical history, while also exploring lifestyle factors.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

In addition to traditional treatment options, Robles said his fertility center also uses advanced tools that incorporate AI and robotics.

"Technologies like this are expanding options for patients who previously had very limited paths to biological parenthood," he said.