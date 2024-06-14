9 yoga accessories to help improve your flexibility

If you’ve been thinking about incorporating Yoga mindful practice into your everyday routine, now is an excellent time to do it. Today, more than 36 million Americans practice yoga regularly.

Yoga is for everyone. There is no required fitness level or fancy equipment needed to get started. Practicing yoga regularly can offer many benefits, including improved flexibility, balance, strength and stamina, while also helping you develop mindfulness and concentration.

If you plan on incorporating this exercise into your everyday routine, it might be worth exploring some useful accessories that will help you develop more flexibility and ease your practice transitions. Here are nine yoga props that will help you get deeper into stretches and improve your balance:

Use yoga blocks under your hands, feet, or seat to support your stretch. The blocks are helpful for everyone, regardless of age or fitness ability. This yoga block, selling for $28 at Alo Yoga, provides the stability needed for optimal alignment, deeper poses and increased strength. Alo’s block comes in various colors, including highlighter yellow and khaki. Buy this set of Gaiam yoga blocks for less than $17 on Amazon.

A yoga strap can help you deepen stretches and enhance poses. Use it as a bridge between your hands and feet to stay aligned and stretch safely, as well as improve your balance and stability. This Slim Panda yoga strap, on sale for less than $6 at Amazon, is made with 100% cotton, which makes it easy to grip. Or you can try Manduka’s high-performance strap for $20.

This is the one accessory you can’t miss if you plan on practicing yoga. Mats come in different cushioning, grip and materials. Gaiam Dry-Grip Yoga Mat, on sale for around $46 at Amazon, is a good choice if you need more cushioning. The mat also features a non-slip coating for a firmer grip in all yoga poses. The Liforme classic yoga mat, on sale for $112 at Liforme, is designed to be the most innovative and comfortable mat on the market to optimize your home exercises. The mat is longer and wider than regular Yoga mats and comes with a carrying bag.

The Manduka PRO, $138 at Manduka, is a great mat to invest in and has a lifetime guarantee. It’s not too thick or too thin, easy to clean and quick to dry.

Yoga towels with grips are perfect for Bikram or hot yoga sessions. They help absorb sweat and stay in place. This Hot Yoga Mat Towel, less than $17 at Amazon, removes the worry of slipping and allows you to have a stress-free and elevated yoga practice. This yoga towel, available for less than $20 at Gaiam, absorbs twice as much cotton and dries in half the time.

Yoga wheels can help you stretch, improve flexibility and release upper and lower back pain. This UpCircleSeven Back Roller and Yoga Wheel, on sale for around $45 at Amazon, gently and naturally stretches your back to increase mobility, flexibility and range of motion. You can also try the Alo Yoga wheel for $78.

Anti-skid, non-slip ballet-inspired socks are perfect for keeping the socks on your feet firmly. These Feiona Women Yoga Socks, on sale for around $7 at Walmart, are great for yoga on slippery surfaces like tile floors or carpets. Or try these Gaiam yoga socks, on sale for less than $10 at Amazon, which are great for yoga on slippery surfaces like tile floors or carpets.

Yoga bolsters are comfortable props you can lay on during yoga and sit on as you meditate. This Buckwheat Yoga Bolster Cushion, on sale for $80 at Brentwood Home, has a soft stretch-knit cover embroidered for an artful touch and a removable cover for easy care. For maximum comfort, grab this Yes4All Triple-Layer Sponge Yoga Bolster Pillow, on sale for less than $38 at Amazon. The pillow, made with memory foam, provides a foundation for the journey to inner peace.

Knee pads provide a soft cushion for sensitive areas like wrists, hands, elbows, hips or knees. Try these Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads, on sale for less than $10 at Walmart, to support your knees or elbows during your exercise routine. This Liforme Classic Yoga Pad, on sale for around $36, provides extra cushion, stability, and grip.

Keep your mat smelling clean with a mat cleaner. MOXĒ yoga mat spray, on sale for less than $14 at Walmart, helps you practice cleaner yoga by reducing odors and sweat residue. The ASUTRA Yoga Mat Cleaner Spray, on sale for less than $14 at Amazon, is an all-natural, biodegradable cleaner that uses organic essential oils to keep mats and props clean and smelling fresh.