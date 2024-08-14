To be remote or not to be? That is the burning federal workplace question

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many federal agencies have implemented hybrid work models, allowing leaders to refine strategies to adapt to evolving employee needs and mission-driven objectives.

However, as the White House’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM) releases flexible new guidance in August on federal remote work, it becomes evident that there is tension between this flexible approach and congressional legislative efforts such as the Back to Work Act of 2024.

Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced the Back to Work Act, a bipartisan bill that seeks to limit telework for federal employees to no more than 40% of their workdays per pay period. The legislation aims to compel federal employees to return to the office to address concerns about productivity, office underutilization, and the economic impact on local businesses that depend on office worker traffic.

According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), in 2023, 17 of 24 federal agency headquarters were operating at an average capacity of 25% less than before the pandemic, leading proponents to argue that telework policies waste taxpayer dollars and reduce employee engagement with the public. Proponents argue that a return to pre-pandemic work arrangements will enhance productivity and accountability.

In contrast, the OPM's recently published guidance promotes a flexible approach to remote work, emphasizing the importance of tailoring work arrangements to meet the specific needs of federal agencies and employees.

OPM acting Director Rob Shriver highlights that while remote work is not universally suitable for all roles, it can be a valuable tool for enhancing recruitment, retention and employee satisfaction when applied thoughtfully.

The OPM distinguishes between remote work and telework, defining remote work as performing duties away from the usual worksite without regular in-office attendance, while telework allows employees to work remotely with periodic office presence. This nuanced approach ensures that remote work is integrated into federal agencies' workforce culture in a way that aligns with their mission and operational needs.

The OPM’s claims come from strong data, namely in its annual report on telework. The report indicates that 68% of federal employees who telework frequently express intentions to remain in their positions, compared to only 53% of those who do not telework. Furthermore, 77% of frequent teleworkers report high levels of engagement, significantly higher than the 59% of non-teleworkers.

The performance benefits are equally notable, with over 84% of employees and managers acknowledging improvements in work quality and customer satisfaction. Additionally, the OPM’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey reveals that more than 62% of federal employees are "very satisfied" with their current work schedules, with another 26% reporting they are "satisfied."

A remarkable 90% of federal workers either "strongly agree" or "agree" that their current schedules enable them to work productively. These findings underscore telework’s positive impact on employee retention, engagement and performance, challenging the narrative that remote work is detrimental.

The OPM’s statistics in its report, along with its recent guidance, effectively push back against the Back to Work Act by advocating for flexibility and a tailored approach rather than imposing rigid limits on telework.

The OPM guidance urges agencies to establish a standard evaluation process for determining eligibility for remote work, considering organizational needs, the nature of specific roles, and personal employee circumstances. This approach acknowledges that certain flexible work arrangements may not be appropriate for every team or individual but can be highly effective when tailored appropriately.

Senior executives are identified as needing a higher degree of in-person engagement, recognizing the critical role they play in shaping organizational culture. Meanwhile, early-career employees are encouraged to balance in-person work and telework to facilitate professional development through mentorship and networking opportunities.

OPM's guidance underscores the need for a strategic approach to remote work that supports an agency's mission while accommodating employees' diverse needs. By prioritizing thoughtful evaluation and personalized arrangements, federal agencies can harness the advantages of remote work without compromising organizational effectiveness.