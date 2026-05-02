Just 10 minutes of daily floor exercises may improve balance and agility, study finds

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Just 10 minutes of daily floor exercises may improve balance, flexibility and agility, according to a new study.

Researchers in Japan, including those at the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, found participants improved in standing balance, side-to-side agility and trunk flexibility after completing the specific routine, according to the study, published in April in the journal PLOS One.

The program, performed lying on the back daily for two weeks, was designed to link core stability with lower-body coordination.

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"One of the biggest practical takeaways is that even a short, low-load exercise program performed lying down may still improve important physical functions," corresponding author Tomoaki Atomi told Fox News Digital.

"Many people may assume that improving movement requires intense standing exercise or strength training, but our findings suggest that improving how the body coordinates movement — particularly between the trunk and lower limbs — may also be highly valuable," he added.

The study included two experiments. In the first, 17 healthy young men followed the routine and were compared to a control period. In the second, 22 young adults were tested before and after the program to see how it affected their movement during an agility task.

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Researchers said the routine was built around three main elements: abdominal activation, linking the trunk and lower body through a bridge-like movement, and lower-extremity coordination exercises that also included toe and ankle work. The exercises were done lying face-up, a position the authors said is more stable and less demanding than standing.

The researchers stressed that proper technique — particularly involving the toes and ankle positioning — is important to achieving the intended benefits.

They suggested the routine may be most useful when performed in the morning, as a way to "wake up" the body’s balance and coordination systems.

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But not every fitness marker improved, according to the researchers. They did not find significant gains in grip strength, standing long jumps, 50-meter sprint performance or other measures tied more closely to raw strength and explosive power. Instead, the benefits appeared more closely linked to movement control and neuromuscular coordination.

"The most meaningful finding to us was not simply that flexibility improved, but that balance and side-step performance also improved without significant changes in maximal strength or power," Atomi said.

The routine, therefore could serve as a tool rather than a full workout replacement. The authors said the findings should be viewed as early evidence supporting feasibility, not proof of clinical effectiveness.

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They also acknowledged several limitations, including small sample sizes, the short two-week duration, the lack of a control group in the second experiment, and the fact that the participants were healthy young adults, most of them men.

It’s also unclear whether the improvements would translate to real-world outcomes like fewer falls.

Outside experts say the distinctions and limitations are key to consider.

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"Two weeks is too short to build muscle and the data confirm that," said Jordan Weiss, assistant professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and a scientific writer at Assisted Living Magazine. "What did improve was coordination, which is the brain learning faster than the body can grow."

Weiss added that short-term improvements may also reflect how quickly participants adapt to the testing itself.

"Healthy young adults adapt to almost any motor task within days," he said. "Some of this is real neural change, and some is just familiarity with the test."

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Nonetheless, the researchers said the approach may be worth studying further in older adults and in rehabilitation settings, especially because the routine is low-load and can be performed in a safe and stable position.

Weiss agreed that the approach has practical value as a starting point.

"The supine setup takes the fall risk out of the session," he said. "A free, equipment-free format can add tremendous value even if the underlying evidence is still preliminary."

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Experts say those with injuries or balance issues should check with a doctor or physical therapist before trying the routine.

The study also reflects a personal mission for one of its authors.

Atomi, a physical therapist, worked alongside his mother, co-author Yoriko Atomi, PhD, whom he previously treated for knee and back issues. She told Fox News Digital that the collaboration reflects her broader focus on "body-mind integrative science."

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Even in her 80s, she continues to study how movement, nutrition and overall health intersect.

"I am committed to creating a world where people everywhere can live beautiful, upright lives — both physically and mentally," she said.