Fitness experts say viral workout feels 'too easy' but delivers real health benefits

What if there were an activity so light that it sits below even the usual "easy workout" level? Instead of sweating through intense cardio, Zone Zero is about moving just enough to keep your body active without strain.

"It’s the stuff that feels almost too easy," celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh told Fox News Digital. "Like walking after dinner or stretching when you’ve been sitting too long."

For Zone Zero, your heart rate stays below about 50% of your maximum heart rate, according to various reports on the concept. In real life, that looks like gentle walking, casual stretching, standing instead of sitting, or light household chores.

You should be able to carry on a full conversation without noticing you’re out of breath. Researchers say it can be thought of as "active rest," or movement that supports recovery and health without stress.

Experts stress that Zone Zero is not yet an official medical category. Organizations like the National Institutes of Health continue to recommend moderate to vigorous activity — such as brisk walking, running, or cycling — as the backbone of good health. The emerging Zone Zero idea, though, may encourage people to move more in everyday life, even if they aren’t ready for traditional workouts.

To see where Zone Zero fits, it helps to understand how exercise "zones" work in general. Zones are ways of measuring how hard your heart is working during a fitness routine. Health experts explain that Zone 1 starts at about 50%–60% of your maximum heart rate.

This may feel like slow walking or warming up, although everyone’s experience will be slightly different. A good way to measure it without any gadgets is to see if you can talk easily and your breathing stays relaxed.

In Zone 2, or around 60%–70% of your maximum heart rate, this may look like brisk walking or light jogging. Mayo Clinic notes this level is good for building endurance and burning fat.

Zone 3 pushes into moderate effort, where conversation becomes harder, and Zones 4 and 5 bring you into very hard and maximum intensity, where talking is nearly impossible and effort can only be sustained in short bursts.

"The benefits are real. It helps regulate blood sugar, improves circulation, and makes recovery on off days easier. It’s also stress-free, which is why people are more likely to stick with it," says Ezekh.

"The only drawback is if you rely on it alone," says Ezekh. "You won’t build much strength or endurance from Zone Zero by itself."

However, the steps to begin are straightforward. You can estimate your maximum heart rate by subtracting your age from 220, a method recommended by Johns Hopkins Medicine. Staying under 50% of that number keeps you in Zone Zero.

If you don’t have a fitness tracker, you can rely on feel — you should be able to breathe comfortably and talk smoothly without effort. That can mean taking a slow walk, standing up to stretch, or moving lightly around the house.

"I see it as the foundation — sprinkle it throughout the day, then add in strength and cardio to round out your fitness," Ezekh said.