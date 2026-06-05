Scientists unveil 'living bandage' that could dramatically speed wound healing

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A new "living bandage" could soon revolutionize how doctors treat serious injuries by accelerating the healing process, according to new research reported by SWNS.

The high-tech patch was developed by researchers at Rice University in Texas. It acts like an around-the-clock mini factory, continuously delivering healing proteins directly to different types of wounds, the same source noted.

Caring for chronic wounds is often a challenge for doctors, as it's difficult to deliver steady, localized signals that tell the body to repair its own tissue, the researchers said.

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The body naturally relies on small chemical messengers called cytokines to control inflammation and healing. However, traditional treatments like ointments or injections usually fail, as fragile proteins break down too quickly or wash away from the injury site.

To solve the problem, the research team created a cell-based patch that stays on top of the wound. Inside the device, scientists placed engineered cells programmed to manufacture and secrete three specific healing cytokines, known as IL-10, IL-12 and Transforming Growth Factor-beta.

These cells are safely housed inside protective material that acts like a shield — letting vital nutrients and therapeutic proteins pass through to the skin while keeping the body's immune system from attacking the engineered cells inside.

The system also uses a special hydrogel that helps the patch blend naturally with the wound, SWNS reported. It may be updated eventually, the research team indicated, to work alongside electronic components.

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In lab tests on rodents and pigs, the patch successfully accelerated wound healing. By analyzing the genetic material of the cells, the researchers confirmed the treatment successfully activated the processes needed for tissue repair.

Professor Omid Veiseh, faculty director of the Rice Biotech Launch Pad and leader of the laboratory development, said the animal trials showed strong potential for the approach.

"The findings show how continuous, localized cytokine delivery can support key biological pathways involved in tissue repair," Veiseh said, according to SWNS.

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"By maintaining a consistent presence of these signaling molecules at the wound site, we can more effectively engage the body’s natural healing response."

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He said genetic analysis "revealed coordinated upregulation of genes associated with tissue regeneration and immune modulation, providing a mechanistic basis for the functional improvements observed."

The platform is fully customizable, so the engineered cells can easily be adapted to produce different combinations of proteins and growth factors, depending on what each individual patient needs.

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Study co-author Christian Schreib, Ph.D., noted that "the ability to tune both the type and timing of cytokine delivery opens the door to more precise control over the healing process."

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Schreib said that "future work will focus on expanding the flexibility of the platform, including approaches such as optogenetic control" — using light to control cell activity — "to regulate cytokine secretion in real time."

The technology is still in an early stage and has not yet been tested on human patients.

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Further research is needed to understand how the technology will be used on humans.

The study was published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.