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Health Newsletter

Controversial drug delivered rapid relief for severe depression in just hours

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Top stories

→ Single infusion of controversial drug changed severe depression symptoms within hours

→ What to know about thyroid cancer prognosis following Pam Bondi's diagnosis

→ Tick bite ER visits are spiking as doctors warn of disease surge

Close up photo of adult female deer tick crawling on piece of straw

Approximately 71 per 100,000 ER visits were tick-related in April, more than double the historical average. (iStock)

Health in the kitchen

Popular fruit may help protect your skin from the sun, new study suggests

→ Diet change tied to ‘younger’ biological age in older adults

Filtered water at specific ages could add months to lifespan decades later

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Woman eating grapes

"The changes in gene expression [from eating grapes] indicated improvements in skin health," one researcher said. (iStock)

Conversation starters

→ Finding sleep 'sweet spot' could help you live longer, study suggests

→ ‘Wild West’ peptide craze surges beyond GLP-1s, FDA to consider easing access

→ One type of sitting may pose greater dementia risk

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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