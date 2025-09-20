Older adults should target these muscles when strength-training, says fitness pro

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strength training is key to staying healthy as people age, with experts recommending working major muscle groups at least two days per week.

Marfred Suazo, a fitness professional known as Fonz the Trainer in New York City, has worked with thousands of older adults to build strength and longevity.

Suazo spoke with Fox News Digital about which muscles are most important for seniors to target. (See the video at the top of the article.)

"Most people train what they see in the mirror — chest, arms, quads and maybe abs if they’re feeling ambitious," Suazo told Fox News Digital. "That’s what I call ‘mirror training.’"

The problem with focusing only on "mirror training," he said, is that you’ll end up out of balance, with rounded shoulders, a tight chest and eventually a sore back or knees.

"If you want to age strong, pain-free and confident, you need to flip the script," Suazo said. "You need non-mirror training — training the muscles you can’t see but feel every single day. These are the muscles that keep you standing tall, moving with power and living without pain."

Suazo learned firsthand about the benefits of this training when he was swimming competitively and training in martial arts.

"I learned that the muscles behind me were what made me faster in the pool, quicker on my feet and harder to knock off balance," he said. "Strengthening the back side of your body changes everything."

Below are some of the most critical muscles for older adults to focus on, according to the trainer.

Power zone: Glutes and hamstrings

These muscles are the foundation of non-mirror training, according to Suazo.

"Your glutes and hamstrings give you the power to sit, stand, climb and protect your back from pain," he said.

To target these areas, Suazo recommends doing deadlifts, hip thrusts and single leg bridges. "Take your time, control the movement and squeeze at the top," he advised. "This is where the real work happens."

Posture zone: Upper- and mid-back

Strengthening these muscles will keep you from looking hunched or slouched as you age, according to Suazo.

"A strong back pulls your shoulders into alignment and lets you breathe better," he said.

Bent-over rows, cable rows and bodyweight rows are some of the trainer’s favorite moves for this zone. "Pull through the elbows and picture yourself standing taller with every rep," he suggested.

Stability zone: Core and obliques

"Your core is more than what you see in the mirror," Suazo said. "True core training is about stability and spine protection."

His favorite move for stability is the Paloff press. "Anchor a band, press it straight out and resist rotation," he instructed. "Do it standing or kneeling. This is how you teach your body to brace and protect your back during everyday life."

Mobility zone: Shoulders and rotator cuff

"Healthy shoulders are a must if you want to keep training for decades," Suazo said. "They’re involved in almost every movement, so you need them strong and mobile."

For this area, the trainer recommends face pulls, rear delt flies, light band rotations and controlled overhead presses. "This combination keeps your shoulders feeling good and moving well," he said.

Grip zone: Hands and forearms

"Grip strength is one of the first things people lose with age, and it’s one of the most important — a strong grip keeps you independent," Suazo said.

Farmer’s carries are his go-to for improving grip strength. Suazo recommends aiming to carry 70% of your body weight in each hand.

"Pick up weights, stand tall and walk with intention," he suggested. "Hanging from a pull-up bar works, too. Build that grip and you’ll notice a difference in every other lift."

"When you train the back side of your body, the front side looks and performs better."

Building these five muscle groups complements the six core pillars of strength — push, pull, carry, hinge, overhead press and squat, according to the trainer.

"Your hinge and carry get more powerful with strong glutes and hamstrings," Suazo said. "Your pulls and presses feel stronger with a stable back and core. Even your posture improves, which makes your mirror muscles look better, too."

Quick non-mirror routine

The trainer offered this simple way to get started by targeting the non-mirror muscle groups.

3 sets of 8-10 deadlifts

3 sets of 10 Paloff presses per side

3 farmer’s carries for 30 to 45 seconds each

A short walk to finish

"Non-mirror training is how you build a body that lasts — it’s how you stay strong, upright and pain-free," he said. "When you train the back side of your body, the front side looks and performs better."

That said, Suazo said it’s still important to do the basic strength training moves, like push-ups and curls.

"But start giving equal attention to the muscles you don’t see in the mirror. That’s where the real difference is made — not just in how you look, but in how you move."