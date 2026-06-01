Everyday task may help detect early dementia signs before diagnosis, study finds

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A simple writing test could detect cognitive impairment in older individuals before more serious symptoms occur, scientists have discovered.

Writing is a complex, brain-heavy workout that requires the mind to process information, organize thoughts and send precise signals to the fingers all at once, according to experts.

Because writing draws on so many complex mental functions, researchers believe that small changes in how people write could provide early warning signs for cognitive impairment.

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Researchers in Portugal wanted to see if analyzing the process of writing — such as how long a person pauses or how they organize their strokes — could catch cognitive changes earlier than traditional paper-and-pencil tests, which usually only grade the final answer.

The study looked at 58 older adults between the ages of 62 and 92 living in care homes, according to a press release.

Among the participants, 38 had already been diagnosed with cognitive impairment. Each volunteer was asked to complete various writing exercises using an ink pen on a specialized digital tablet that tracked their precise hand movements.

The tests covered basic pen control, copying sentences from a flashcard, and writing sentences that others spoke aloud, the researchers said.

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Simple tasks, like drawing lines or copying text, did not reveal major differences between the two groups. Because these activities rely mostly on basic motor skills, the team hypothesized that they weren't mentally challenging enough to expose subtle cognitive issues.

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When writing from dictation, older adults with cognitive impairment had writing patterns that were noticeably slower, more fragmented and less coordinated.

"Dictation tasks are more sensitive because they require the brain to do multiple things at once: listen, process language, convert sounds into written form and coordinate movement," Dr. Ana Rita Matias, the study's senior author from the University of Évora, stated in the press release.

As a sentence became more complex, the brain struggled to keep up. Adults with cognitive decline took longer to start writing, paused more frequently and struggled with stroke organization, the study found.

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Currently, diagnosing cognitive decline often involves expensive brain scans or lengthy psychological testing.

"The long-term goal is to develop a tool that is easy to administer, time-efficient and affordable, allowing integration into everyday healthcare contexts without requiring specialized or expensive equipment," Matias said.

The study did have some limitations, including that it was relatively small. As it was limited to 58 older adults living in care homes, larger and more diverse groups need to be tested to confirm the findings, the researchers noted.

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The study also did not account for the participants' use of medications, which could potentially impact both handwriting and brain function.

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The study was published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.