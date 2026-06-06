Drinking alcohol may influence cravings for certain foods in a surprising way, study suggests

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If you find yourself reaching for a bag of chips after a few drinks, hormones may be partly to blame. Researchers suggest they can influence food cravings and may contribute to significant overeating.

Studies examining how alcohol affects people’s eating habits have produced inconsistent results, University of Sydney researchers reported in Obesity Reviews.

Alcohol on its own always adds calories, but how much it contributes to people’s total caloric intake depends on their dietary habits, the scientists observed.

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Previous research suggests alcohol consumption may increase levels of FGF21, "a hormone that increases savory (umami) preference and reduces sweet preference," the researchers wrote. In "minimally processed food environments," people seek foods that are both satiating and high in protein, and they limit the number of calories they eat.

On diets rich in ultra-processed savory foods and/or high-fat unprocessed meats, however, consumers eat foods that taste like the minimally processed foods, but that fail to deliver protein. The researchers refer to these foods as "protein decoys." People who indulge in ultra-processed foods tend to eat many more calories, because they’re not satisfied without protein.

The researchers analyzed previous experimental work that involved interviews with more than 9,000 Australians. The survey found that people who reported drinking alcohol also reported eating a lot more savory foods and fewer sweet foods than the non-drinkers. People’s savory food intake increased on days they reported drinking.

People who reported drinking and consuming a savory diet with the low-protein, high-fat characteristics of an ultra-processed diet took in 40% more calories than the daily recommendation — before factoring in the alcohol.

"Results suggest that alcohol may have contributed to the obesity epidemic," because it increases people’s appetites, and people consuming highly processed foods eat more of the unsatiating food, the researchers hypothesized.

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The researchers wrote that their observations could explain why studies on alcohol’s effect on caloric intake have been so varied, because it likely depends on the types of foods you’re eating while drinking.

They also noted that their studies did not directly measure FGF21 levels, but that they applied previous information gathered through scientific studies to make their observations. They wrote that they could not provide direct evidence of FGF21’s role in food intake.

The researchers also acknowledged the limitations of their research, since it was largely based on secondary evidence from a population survey.

"Advice to limit highly processed foods, including savory snack foods, may be even more critical than previously thought for reducing the risk of weight gain among adults who drink regularly," they concluded.

Registered dietitian Morgan Beemiller, RD, LDN, based in Ohio, said she was not surprised by this study’s findings.

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"Alcohol is known to affect several biological and behavioral systems that influence food cravings," she told Fox News Digital.

According to Beemiller, alcohol alters appetite-regulating signals and affects the brain’s reward circuits. It also changes taste perception, she said.

To avoid the ultra-processed overeating pitfall, Beemiller recommended people eat a substantial meal prior to drinking.

"Include protein, fiber-rich carbohydrates and healthy fats," she advised. "This combination helps slow alcohol absorption and reduces urges for convenience foods later."

Chicken, rice and salad or salmon, potatoes and broccoli are sensible pre-drink meals, Beemiller said.

"Decide on your late-night food before you start drinking," she said. "If healthy food is already available, you are less likely to order or make convenience foods later in the evening."

People should keep minimally processed snacks such as nuts, cheese, fruit, hummus and vegetables and hard-boiled eggs, readily available, Beemiller said. It’s also important to stay hydrated, she noted. Alternating alcoholic drinks with water can reduce total alcohol consumption, improve hydration and reduce hangover symptoms.

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While Beemiller said evidence suggests less alcohol is generally better for health, she added there are a few ways to reduce the negative impact if someone chooses to drink.

Keep your intake to a moderate level. Health risks rise the more people drink. Choose low-sugar options such as dry wines, light beers and cocktails that use fresh juices rather than syrups. Avoid high-sugar drinks, such as margaritas, daiquiris, sweet dessert wines and hard lemonades. Also beware of high-calorie mixers. Opt for sparkling water instead.

"Choose alcohol for enjoyment, not stress management," Beemiller said.