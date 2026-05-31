Quitting smoking could offer a major benefit beyond heart and lung health, study finds

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People who quit smoking may reduce their risk of developing dementia later in life, according to new research.

A team of researchers at a university in China analyzed data from more than 32,000 adults over a 25-year period and found that former smokers had a lower risk of dementia compared to people who continued smoking.

The findings were published in the journal Neurology.

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During the study period, researchers documented 5,868 cases of dementia.

Participants who quit smoking during the study had a significantly lower risk of developing dementia than current smokers. Their risk was similar to people who had quit smoking before the study began and those who had never smoked.

The researchers also found that dementia risk continued to decline the longer a person remained smoke-free, approaching that of never-smokers after about seven years.

The benefits appeared strongest among people who gained little or no weight after quitting.

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"Our findings suggest that quitting smoking may support long-term brain health, but they also highlight that what happens after quitting matters," lead researcher Hui Chen said in a statement.

Zaid Fadul, a Harvard-trained physician and chief medical officer of Bespoke Concierge MD who was not involved in the research, said the findings add to growing evidence that quitting smoking can help protect long-term brain health.

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"The key takeaway is that the brain appears to benefit from smoking cessation at virtually any stage," Fadul told Fox News Digital.

"Smoking contributes to chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and damage to blood vessels that supply the brain, all of which are associated with cognitive decline and dementia risk."

Fadul said the findings should encourage smokers who may feel it is too late to quit.

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"Importantly, it is rarely ‘too late’ to quit," he said.

"While earlier cessation offers the greatest benefit, the body and brain begin recovering soon after smoking stops."

Improvements in circulation, reduced inflammation and better cardiovascular health can help preserve cognitive function later in life, according to Fadul.

"Every year without tobacco is a step toward lowering future dementia risk and improving overall health," he said.

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While the findings were encouraging, the study does have limitations.

Researchers identified an association between quitting smoking and a lower risk of dementia, but the study was not designed to prove that ending smoking directly prevents the condition.

Other health, lifestyle and environmental factors may have also influenced participants' outcomes.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the researchers for further comment.