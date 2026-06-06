Can alkaline water actually improve your health? Experts separate fact from fiction

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Alkaline water has entered the conversation as an arguable alternative to regular drinking water.

Numerous celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston, have touted alkaline water in brand campaigns — but is there a real benefit? Experts report that the science is uncertain.

Bottled water that’s sold as alkaline water may have added minerals like calcium and magnesium, which help the water reach an alkaline pH, according to Mayo Clinic. A pH of 7 is neutral, while a level greater than 7 is alkaline and less than 7 is acidic.

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Plain tap water has a lower pH than alkaline water, which has led some to claim that drinking alkaline water can neutralize acidity in the body.

There have also been claims that alkaline water can help prevent certain health conditions, like cancer and stroke, Mayo Clinic mentioned. Some studies have also shown that alkaline water may help slow bone loss, perhaps due to the added calcium.

Other research suggests that alkaline water combined with a plant-based Mediterranean diet may help relieve acid reflux. Several studies have suggested that alkaline water alone could improve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

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Mayo Clinic stressed that more research is necessary to support these claims and to confirm whether these benefits continue over time.

In a Harvard Medical School publication, Howard E. LeWine, MD, chief medical editor of Harvard Health Publishing, confirmed that benefits potentially exist, but only temporarily.

"Because the fluid in the stomach is so acidic, once regular or alkaline water gets down to your stomach, there will be little difference in the resulting stomach fluid pH," he wrote.

"You could potentially raise the stomach fluid pH by drinking a lot of alkaline water, but it would only be temporary. Even if you drank enough alkaline water to slightly raise the pH of your blood, your kidneys would quickly go into action to rebalance your blood pH."

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As an example, alkaline water may provide heartburn relief from acid reflux, but the effects would not be long-lasting. LeWine considered that there are "much more effective options," such as antacids.

The doctor warned that drinking alkaline water could be dangerous for people who take PPIs, or stomach acid production blockers.

Mayo Clinic added that alkaline water has been linked to safety concerns, especially when the water’s pH is higher than 9.8. This can lead to high levels of potassium in the blood, a condition known as hyperkalemia.

LeWine expressed the same concern that alkaline water "might result in an increased blood pH, which can alter the normal blood levels of chemicals like potassium, especially [for people with] kidney disease."

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In an interview with Fox News Digital, certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco confirmed that there is "no strong evidence" that alkaline water provides "meaningful long-term health benefits."

While infusing the water with minerals can be beneficial for reducing acidity in the body, the best way to do so is by following "foundational" dietary habits, according to the expert.

This includes eating meals based in real foods and eliminating excess sugar, caffeine, processed and fried foods, as they can "aggravate acidity in the body," she said.

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"Vegetables, fruit, good fats, like the omega-3 fats, lean protein, fiber — those are the things that really help to keep acid out of the body," DeCicco added.

For those who have acid reflux complications, she recommends seeing a doctor and adopting helpful habits like eating consistently throughout the day, not lying down after eating and avoiding highly acidic foods.