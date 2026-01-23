Viral videos show ripped gym bros collapsing during Pilates workouts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pilates may have a reputation for being "girly," but a new social media trend is crushing the assumption that it’s easy.

Male athletes and "gym bros" are being humbled by the challenge of Pilates and sculpt — workouts that are typically dominated by women.

Viral videos show men wincing, clenching and shaking their way through classes, both on mats and on strengthening machines called reformers.

DIABETES PREVENTION LINKED TO SPECIFIC TYPE OF EXERCISE, STUDY SHOWS

Melania Antuchas, a Florida-based hot Pilates and sculpt instructor, jumped in on the trend, posting videos of private classes with men that have received millions of views.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Antuchas, who teaches a 50-minute signature class combining strength training and mat Pilates, said that athletic men find the class surprisingly difficult due to their training history.

"We target the tiny muscle fibers, so it's the muscles that you don't use in the gym," she said. "We're using those big quads in the gym, we're using heavy weights, but with just your body weight and heel raises and a band and the layering, that is the true challenge. They're not used to challenging their balance, their mobility, their instability."

"After I taught that first initial class for all men, every single one of them was asking for the next one because of how much it challenged them," Antuchas added.

OLDER ADULTS SHOULD TARGET THESE MUSCLES WHEN STRENGTH-TRAINING, SAYS FITNESS PRO

After recently hosting the men of the Raleigh Rugby Club, Raleigh Pilates in North Carolina posted a video where the men appear to struggle through sets of leg lifts, lunges, shoulder presses, abs and stretches on the reformer.

Studio owner Rae Matthews noted that Pilates challenges "stronger people" differently, as athletes and weightlifters typically focus on "big global muscles," while Pilates asks them to "slow down, stabilize and control movement through full range of motion."

"A lot of people are surprised because the exercises look small, but they feel really intense because the work is coming from deep stabilizers rather than momentum or brute force," she told Fox News Digital.

What is Pilates?

Pilates was originally developed by Joseph Pilates in the 1920s to help rehabilitate injured soldiers and ballet dancers, according to Brookelyn Suddell, director of group fitness strategy and development at Crunch Fitness in New York.

The method aimed to put muscles under controlled tension to build strength, flexibility and mobility, which is the "foundation for effective movement," she told Fox News Digital.

Today, Pilates has incorporated more equipment, sculpt techniques for strength training, and heated settings, Antuchas noted.

"It’s a slow and controlled, non-stop, low-impact workout," she said. "It's about precision, it's about control, it’s about core strength."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Suddell added that Pilates builds a "special kind" of balanced and functional strength, working the stabilizers around each joint.

"That means your whole body is working in harmony, from your core to your limbs," she said. "Even our Crunch CEO Jim Rowley — a Marine vet, lifelong lifter and all-around powerhouse — credits Pilates with skyrocketing his core strength and mobility."

The experts agreed that men can benefit from the exercise just as much as women, as the practice can improve their overall gym performance, athletic pursuits, posture and longevity.

"I think the key to getting more men involved is reframing Pilates as intelligent strength training and injury prevention, not a soft workout," Matthews said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Words of caution

The primary reason that most people seek strength training and Pilates is to help with lower back pain, according to Antuchas.

The trainer warned that no one should feel pain during a Pilates and sculpt workout, and that modifications should be made as needed, particularly when there is strain in the neck or lower back.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Antuchas, who teaches all ages ranging from 18 to 70+, said her workouts are intentionally challenging without requiring extra equipment, as the foundational movements are demanding enough on their own.

Those new to Pilates should consult a doctor before starting to make sure it is appropriate for them.

"People should be mindful if they have recent injuries or surgeries; chronic back or neck pain; hip, shoulder, knee limitations; or limited spinal mobility," Suddell advised.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Matthews agreed that those with acute injuries, recent surgeries, osteoporosis or pregnancy should work with "well-trained, educated instructors who understand modifications."

"When Pilates is taught thoughtfully, it's actually one of the safest and most supportive forms of movement available, but expertise matters so much."