Walking style could be key to longevity and injury comebacks, according to experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Walking backward could have meaningful benefits for joint health, chronic pain and even brain health, and there's scientific evidence to back it up.

Multiple studies show that simply changing direction can engage the body in ways traditional exercise can’t. What seems like a novelty might actually be one of the simplest, most accessible ways to move better and hurt less.

TIKTOK'S VIRAL '6-6-6' WALKING ROUTINE BURNS FAT WITHOUT GRUELING WORKOUTS

In a study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research, researchers focused on people with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis — a condition marked by joint pain, stiffness and limited mobility.

Participants who added backward walking to their routines several times a week for six weeks reported significant improvements in knee function and pain reduction compared to those who stuck with standard forward walking.

Researchers found that walking backward changes how muscles around the knee work. Because the stride is shorter and the landing is softer, it reduces compressive forces on the joints, meaning less wear and tear over time.

SIMPLE JAPANESE FITNESS TREND COULD ADD 7 YEARS TO LIFE EXPECTANCY, EXPERTS SAY

Another recent study, published in PLOS One, examined how backward walking affects people with chronic lower back pain. After several weeks of incorporating the exercise, participants showed both lower pain levels and better control of their lumbopelvic movement, which is the coordination between the lower back and pelvis that helps stabilize the spine.

The findings suggest that backward walking uses a wider range of stabilizing muscles than forward walking does. It forces the body to maintain balance and alignment in a different way, waking up muscles that can go underused in our day-to-day routines.

For people struggling with lower back pain, one of the most common musculoskeletal complaints worldwide, it could be a simple intervention that retrains movement patterns and reduces strain on the spine.

FORGET 10,000 STEPS — RESEARCH REVEALS THE REAL NUMBER YOU NEED FOR BETTER HEALTH

These results are especially striking because the motion itself is low impact. Instead of jumping, twisting or heavy lifting, it’s just retraining the body to move efficiently in reverse.

The Cleveland Clinic notes that backward walking isn’t only good for the joints, but also a workout for the mind. Moving in reverse challenges spatial awareness, coordination and concentration. That extra mental effort strengthens the connection between your brain and muscles, helping improve balance and reaction time.

It’s also more physically demanding than it looks. Walking backward burns more calories per minute than walking forward at the same pace, thanks to the increased muscular engagement, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The movement naturally encourages better posture, too, because you have to stay upright and alert to maintain control.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Even small doses can make a difference. Five minutes of backward walking added to a daily routine can provide measurable benefits to strength and balance, particularly in older adults or those recovering from injury.

Experts recommend starting slowly. Choose a flat, open space like a track, gym floor, or quiet hallway and take short, deliberate steps. Keep your core tight, your shoulders back, and your gaze forward as much as possible. If you’re trying it on a treadmill, begin at a very slow pace and use the rails until you find your footing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

As your comfort grows, you can alternate short intervals of forward and backward walking. Even a few minutes a day can help your body adapt to the new movement pattern and unlock its benefits.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It helps protect the knees, strengthen the spine and challenge the brain, all through a motion we’ve spent most of our lives avoiding.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Sometimes, progress really is about learning to move in reverse.