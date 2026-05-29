What to do if someone is having a stroke, after Jill Biden revealed debate-night fears

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Former First Lady Jill Biden has expressed her concerns about former President Joe Biden’s health status, noting that she feared he was having a stroke during a 2024 debate.

The then-president struggled his way through the performance, with long periods of silence, confused facial expressions and stammered speech. In a recent interview with CBS, Jill Biden commented that she was "frightened."

"I don't know what happened," she said. "I mean, when I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he's having a stroke,’ and it scared me to death."

JILL BIDEN SAYS SHE THOUGHT JOE WAS HAVING A STROKE DURING HIS DISASTROUS 2024 DEBATE PERFORMANCE

A stroke occurs when there is bleeding in the brain or when blood flow to the brain is blocked, according to Mayo Clinic.

Identifying a stroke may be difficult, as symptoms can vary. The American Stroke Association (ASA) identifies the following key warning signs, using the acronym "B.E. F.A.S.T."

B – Balance loss

E – Eye (vision) changes

F – Face drooping

A – Arm weakness

S – Speech difficulty

T – Time to call 911

In a situation where someone could be having a stroke, "the only" thing to do in is to call 911, Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital.

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The doctor emphasized other symptoms to watch for, including weakness on one side, slurred speech, difficulty processing information and confusion. The ASA also warns that severe headaches can also be a sign of stroke.

Siegel advised against giving the person an aspirin, as it could worsen bleeding in the brain if that is the cause of stroke. With an ischemic stroke, that type of medication could be helpful.

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According to ASA, 1.9 million brain cells die every minute that a stroke goes untreated, which means earlier treatment leads to higher survival rates and lower risk of disability.

"In medicine, we use the term ‘time is brain,’" Siegel said. "This means that the faster you bring the patient to the emergency room, the faster they can receive emergency treatment if indicated to reopen the blocked artery in the brain, if there is one."

Brain imaging can also be done on arrival at the ER, which should occur within the first several hours, Siegel said.

Anyone who is experiencing a stroke should not drive themselves to the hospital, according to the CDC. Instead, they should get a ride or call 911, as treatment begins inside the ambulance.

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About 80% of strokes are preventable, the American Heart Association states. Prevention includes managing high blood pressure, diabetes, atrial fibrillation and other risk factors.

One in four survivors have another stroke within the next five years, per CDC data, so those at higher risk should prepare a prevention and treatment plan.

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Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.