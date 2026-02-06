RFK Jr backs beef, declaring 'war on protein is over' as he thanks America's cattle ranchers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that the "war on protein is over" during his address to thousands of cattle ranchers in Nashville this week.

Speaking in a "fireside chat" with National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) president Buck Wehrbein, Kennedy said "beef is back on the menu."

The two discussed "the importance of meat protein," according to an HHS news release about the Thursday event.

It was the ranchers who Kennedy commended for being "essential partners in advancing the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans and restoring a food pyramid grounded in real nutrition."

The trade show attracted over 9,400 attendees, which included industry professionals as well as ranchers.

The secretary thanked America's cattle ranchers "for producing real, nutrient-dense food, stewarding our land and sustaining rural communities," per the release.

Wehrbein said the cattlemen and women in the room appreciated Kennedy for "making certain that beef remains at the center of the plate for the nation's consumers."

The speech came one day after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee welcomed Kennedy to the Volunteer State.

The two discussed recent state actions to advance the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda, including banning Red 40 from school meals and restricting the purchase of candy and sugary drinks with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

"Under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary Kennedy's leadership, Tennessee is leading the way to create innovative, responsible solutions that strengthen families and improve health outcomes," said Lee, according to the HHS statement.

"I'm grateful for this administration's commitment to asking hard questions and challenging the status quo so that every Tennessean can live a healthier life."

Fox News Digital reached out to the NCBA. The HHS declined to provide additional comment.

The 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend consuming "a variety of protein foods from animal sources, including eggs, poultry, seafood and red meat."

The guidelines also recommend getting protein from certain plant-based foods, "including beans, peas, lentils, legumes, nuts, seeds and soy."

The report advises avoiding too much saturated fat consumption, limiting it to 10% of total daily calories — and a doctor previously told Fox News Digital that balancing protein sources is essential.

Working in poultry, fish and plant proteins "helps lower saturated fat intake, supports healthy cholesterol levels and still allows flexibility and enjoyment in everyday eating," said Dr. Craig Basman, a cardiologist at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey.