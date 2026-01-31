Heart doctors say millions of Americans are making common grocery mistakes — simple swaps can help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the month of February marking American Heart Month, doctors say improving cardiovascular health doesn’t require an expensive diet overhaul or strict food rules — just a few smart, heart-healthy grocery-store swaps.

"Focus on the additions," said Tara Schmidt, a registered dietitian and instructor of nutrition at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. "I like to shift the focus more toward, ‘I’m going to eat more fish' — that, in turn, will naturally decrease my red meat intake, for example."

Small changes can add up, experts say — from cooking with olive oil or other unsaturated fats instead of butter or coconut oil, to swapping sour cream or mayonnaise for low-fat Greek yogurt or cottage cheese and seasoning foods with herbs, spices or citrus instead of added salt.

"'Heart healthy' or even ‘low sodium’ does not mean bland," Schmidt said.

The goal isn’t perfection, experts added, but rather, changes that people can realistically maintain over time.

"Any changes that someone makes should be incorporated gradually, as these changes are more likely to stick," said Dr. Sean Heffron, a preventive cardiologist at NYU Langone Health in New York.

In addition to simple swaps, experts recommend adding the following heart-healthy foods to grocery carts.

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish deserves a regular spot on the plate, experts say.

"Tinned fish are a great pantry staple," Heffron said. "Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and full of flavor, they are a versatile, quick and heart-healthy staple."

Convenience matters, said Schmidt, noting that "good old cans or those pouches of salmon and tuna can come in handy."

2. Beans and lentils

Experts emphasized beans and lentils as affordable, heart-healthy foods Americans often overlook.

"Beans are a super food that gets forgotten about," Schmidt said. Even canned beans are acceptable, especially when rinsed to reduce sodium, she added.

Fiber intake remains a major gap for many Americans, despite its well-established role in supporting heart health, said Dr. Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon in Savannah, Georgia.

"Fiber is best obtained from whole, minimally processed foods such as beans, lentils, oats, quinoa, fruits, leafy greens and vegetables," London told Fox News Digital.

3. Whole grains

These play an important role in heart health, particularly when they replace more heavily processed carbohydrates.

"I challenge people to swap out some typical grains for whole grains," Schmidt said, pointing to bread, rice, pasta and crackers as easy places to start.

She advised shoppers to ignore front-of-package marketing. Instead, look for the word "whole" in the ingredient list.

London also emphasized whole grains as key fiber sources, naming oats and quinoa among foods that support digestion and lipid regulation.

4. Fruits and vegetables

The experts agreed that fruits and vegetables form the foundation of a heart-healthy diet.

"If fruits and vegetables are out of season or too expensive, the next best thing, if not better, is the frozen variety," Schmidt said.

Going by what is in season can also help guide choices, Heffron noted.

"I encourage people to eat seasonally and February is the heart of winter," he said. "Oranges, grapefruit and pomelos are full of vitamins and minerals, low in calories and a good source of fiber."

He added that cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, kale and other greens share similar benefits.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts were yet another food category experts consistently recommended.

"Another healthy fat would be things like nuts, seeds and avocados," Schmidt said, noting they provide heart-healthy unsaturated fats.

"We want everyone to have healthy fats in their diet."

Heffron encouraged patients to use nuts as a snack swap, recommending unsalted roasted nuts for chips as a way to cut back on sodium and saturated fat.

6. Lean protein

Rather than eliminating animal products altogether, experts emphasized choosing leaner, less processed protein sources.

"Shifting grocery choices toward fiber-rich plants and lean proteins like fish, skinless poultry and lean cuts of meat can meaningfully improve diet quality and reduce disease risk," London said.

Heffron shared three simple rules of thumb: Minimize land animals, aim to eat a rainbow of fruits and vegetables each day, and choose foods grandparents would recognize as real food.

Overall, he encouraged lasting changes. "A diet is something consumed over a lifetime, not just a short period of time," he said.