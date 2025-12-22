Restaurant bill would ban plastic utensils and condiment packets from on-site dining in most circumstances

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bill introduced in New Jersey would ban on-site restaurants from providing single-use utensils to their customers unless they explicitly request them.

Senate Bill 2195 was introduced on May 6, with the latest revision noted on Dec. 18.

Instead of plastic utensils, it would require restaurants to provide reusable, washable utensils for customers who are eating their meals on site.

Restaurants may also not provide condiments to on-site customers. They may provide them to takeout customers only if the condiments are specifically requested.

The bill would require the Department of Environmental Protection to develop a 180-day education campaign.

The campaign would "educate citizens of the State on the financial and environmental benefits, and to encourage responsible use… not to take more items than needed from a self-serve condiment station or utensil dispenser," the bill’s text says.

Daniel Klim, president of the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association (NJRHA), told Fox News Digital the group's concern is not the bill’s intent, but how it would actually work in practice.

"Restaurants operate in fast-paced, high-volume environments," he said.

"Policies that don’t fully reflect those realities can create operational challenges and added costs, particularly for small, independently-owned businesses."

"We appreciate the sponsor’s willingness to work with us," Klim added.

"We believe collaboration is essential to reducing waste without placing unnecessary burdens on small businesses or their customers."

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Bob Smith, would cover food trucks, convenience stores, entertainment and sports venues, and more.

Schools, hospitals and healthcare facilities would be exempt from the legislation.

"Supporters of the bill say it is environmentally friendly," noted NJ.com. "But critics question the cost to businesses and whether the proposed fines are fair."

Businesses would receive a warning for the first offense, a $1,000 fine for the second offense — and a $2,500 fine for each subsequent violation.

New Jersey, among other states, already has a ban on single-use plastic bags in place.