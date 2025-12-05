Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Food

California escalates its war on plastic grocery bags, banning even ‘reusable’ versions

Updated law stems from a 2014 bill that previously allowed reusable plastic bags

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, grocery, pharmacy, liquor and convenience stores in California will not be able to provide any single-use thin plastic bags or even "reusable" plastic film bags.

The updated law stems from Senate Bill 270, which was first introduced in 2014. It previously allowed the use of reusable bags — which were made of a thicker plastic.

Senate Bill 1053 now "eliminates the distribution of thicker film plastic bags."

As opposed to "single use" bags, thicker plastic bags could be reused up to 125 times, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Recycled paper bags may be offered to shoppers in the Golden State, but they must be "sold for not less than 10 cents." People on specific food programs may be available to get these for free.

Photo shows person holding plastic bags after shopping

California is banning all plastic bags at its grocery stores starting in 2026.  (Reuters/Jeenah Moon )

The bill’s text says the bags must "contain a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled materials" to be counted as a paper bag beginning Jan. 1, 2028.

The legislation hopes to "support sustainable and thriving communities and natural environments that are not littered with plastic waste."

In 2022, California Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation into plastic carry-out bags that claimed to be recyclable.

FILE: Women shoppers walk with plastic bags in the Chinatown district of San Francisco.

Paper bags made from recycled materials can be offered for purchase for at least 10 cents in California.  (AP)

Officials investigated seven manufacturers to see if the bags were actually accepted and processed by recycling facilities in California.

A statewide survey of 69 recycling and processing facilities showed that only two claimed to accept plastic carry-out bags, but it could not be confirmed if they were actually recyclable, according to the AG's press release.

Nate Rose of the California Grocers Association told SF Gate the change will not have a very big impact on shoppers or stores.

"We don’t expect a lot of hiccups for either grocers or shoppers," Rose said.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

