Starbucks unveils 'Devil Wears Prada 2' secret menu as fans slam new chai as 'pathetic'

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Starbucks is facing backlash from fans after unveiling new "secret menu" drinks tied to "The Devil Wears Prada 2," with critics zeroing in on the chain's revamped chai latte.

The coffee chain on Monday announced four new drinks inspired by the sequel to the 2006 film, featuring character-themed customizations.

The drinks include a lineup of character-inspired customizations, including one called Miranda's Signature Order, a no-foam, extra-shot, extra-hot Caffè Latte with nonfat milk, and Andy's Cappuccino, made with oat milk, caramel and cinnamon.

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The lineup also includes Nigel's Go-to Doppio, an espresso con panna with mocha sauce, as well as Emily's Fave Iced Chai, an iced chai latte with almond milk and sugar-free caramel.

The drink options are available in the app ahead of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" film release — which opens in theaters on May 1.

"The beverages will be available for a limited time in participating Starbucks coffeehouses around the world," the company noted.

It was the iced chai that drew the ire of Starbucks fans on Instagram. People flooded the brand's comments field, urging the company to bring back their old chai latte.

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"No way the current chai is anyone's favorite," one user wrote.

"Emily is not drinking this pathetic excuse for a chai."

"Please bring back the original chai," another wrote.

Yet another said, "Emily is not drinking this pathetic excuse for a chai."

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Another chai fan wrote a lengthy comment, saying Starbucks "ruined" a longtime birthday tradition by changing the recipe.

"My 50th birthday is next week, and I was hoping to enjoy my usual chai that I've been drinking for my birthday for almost 30 years at the same time as enjoying this movie I've been anxiously awaiting, but Starbucks had to ruin the chai by completely changing it," she said.

"It's gross. I drank one every other day for so many years and got so many people drinking chai. They all hate it too, by the way," she added.

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Starbucks changed its chai recipe in March — introducing a revamped chai latte designed to give customers more control over sweetness and flavor.

"The standard recipe adds that sweetness back with the addition of classic syrup, but customers can now tailor the level of sweetness to their preference by adjusting the number of pumps," the company said in a statement at the time.

"Or they can adjust the flavor by swapping classic syrup for a flavored one. Vanilla, for example, will dial up the spicy notes. The beverage is also delicious unsweetened."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Starbucks for comment.