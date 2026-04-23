Supermarket hot food bars boom as Americans seek cheap, easy meals: Here are the top 3

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Grocery store hot food bars are becoming a go-to option for shoppers looking to grab a quick and affordable meal without making an extra stop.

From global dishes to comfort food classics, many supermarkets now offer — and are expanding — buffet-style prepared foods that rival takeout in both variety and convenience.

Three grocery stores in particular lead the pack in terms of freshness, selection and rave reviews, Food & Wine recently reported.

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Here are three stores that made the list, plus new details of why they ranked so high.

1. Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market has long been known for its hot bar, offering a rotating mix of diverse dishes and familiar favorites.

"The hot bar continues to be one of the most popular destinations in our prepared foods department, and we've seen growing customer engagement year over year," Brian Henly-Shepard, senior category merchant at the Austin, Texas-based company, told Fox News Digital.

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The company's culinary team develops rotating "destination" menus — including cuisines such as Indian, Latin, Italian, Asian and a new Caribbean offering — while maintaining staple items that customers return for regularly.

"The Whole Foods Market hot bar is built around one idea: something for everyone, every time you walk in," Henly-Shepard said.

Popular items include chicken tikka masala, orange chicken with broccoli and chicken strips, along with sides like macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables.

Soup options, such as chicken noodle and clam chowder, are also customer favorites. Seasonal ingredients and regional preferences help shape offerings at individual stores, meaning selections can vary by location.

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The company, with locations nationwide, is also seeing continued demand for convenient, family-style prepared meals.

"Customers are looking for high-quality, convenient options at a great price that bring people together around the table," Henly-Shepard added. "That demand is showing no signs of slowing down."

2. The Fresh Market

Based in North Carolina and with locations primarily along the East Coast and in parts of the Midwest, The Fresh Market offers hot food that stands out for a unique reason: It is not self-serve.

Instead, customers order from a staffed counter, choosing from a range of hot entrées and sides.

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"Our mission is to make our guests' everyday eating extraordinary and our hot case is all about making weeknight meals feel a little more special," Alyssa Vescio, chief merchandising officer at The Fresh Market, told Fox News Digital.

Barbecue is a major focus, with items like brisket, pulled pork and ribs smoked in-store, alongside sides such as mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, collard greens, cheesy jalapeño grits and garlic Parmesan roasted potatoes.

"The smokers in our newer stores allowed us to flex our culinary muscles a bit and bring an elevated BBQ set to our stores," Vescio said.

The chain has seen customers' appetites for the ready-to-eat category grow in recent years, according to Vescio.

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3. Wegmans

The Northeastern grocery chain has built a strong reputation for its prepared foods, and its hot bar is no exception.

Selections often include pan-Asian dishes such as lo mein and Thai red curry chicken, alongside staples such as chicken wings in a range of flavors.

Many locations also feature vegetarian options and gluten-free versions of popular items.

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Not all Wegmans stores currently offer hot bars, but the company has indicated plans to expand, according to Food & Wine.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wegmans for additional comment.