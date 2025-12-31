State officials move to ban paper straws at restaurants, citing 'concerning health risks'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bill introduced in Florida takes aim at paper drinking straws and stirrers at food businesses and restaurants.

Senate Bill 958 was introduced Dec. 18 — with an identical House bill, HB 2195, introduced Dec. 26 — to limit what cities and counties can do to regulate drinking straws and stirrers.

"Many businesses and communities in this state are using paper drinking straws and stirrers as a purportedly better option for public health and the environment," HB 2195 states.

"However, independent university studies have shown that most paper straws contain harmful PFAS chemicals, exposure to which is linked to concerning health risks."

The bill states that any regulation of drinking straws must be based on "government policy driven by science."

In a 2023 study published in the journal Food Additives and Contaminants, University of Antwerp researchers in Belgium found that 90% of paper straw brands tested contained PFAS chemicals.

Researchers found PFAS chemicals in 27 of 39 different straw variants, concluding the chemicals were most likely used as a water-repellent coating.

PFAS chemicals were most frequently detected in paper straws.

If local officials choose to regulate straws, the rules would require them to be renewable, home- and industrial-compostable certified and marine biodegradable.

If passed, the law would take effect the day it is passed, with a deadline of Jan. 1, 2027, for local governments to update existing straw laws.

The rule does not apply to hospitals, medical centers or senior care facilities. It also does not apply to prepackaged drinks.

President Donald Trump took aim at paper straws in February, issuing an executive order banning the federal use of paper straws.

"Plastic straws are often replaced by paper straws, which are nonfunctional, use chemicals that may carry risks to human health, are more expensive to produce than plastic straws and often force users to use multiple straws," the executive order says.

"I was tired of having straws melt in my mouth."

The order points out the switch is counterproductive because "paper straws sometimes come individually wrapped in plastic."

"I was tired of having straws melt in my mouth. You know, it wasn't working," Trump said in July.

"We solved so many commonsense problems, and they weren't easy. You know, there are people that really believe in this stuff."

In related news, a bill introduced in New Jersey would ban on-site restaurants from providing single-use utensils to customers unless requested.

The bill was introduced in May and revised Dec. 18.

Instead of plastic utensils, it would require restaurants to provide reusable, washable utensils for customers who are eating their meals on site.

Restaurants would also not be allowed to provide condiments to on-site customers.

The bill states takeout customers may receive them if specifically requested.