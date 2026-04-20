High-alcohol, ready-to-drink cocktails spark overconsumption concerns for Gen Z drinkers

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A wave of sweet, high-alcohol canned cocktails is gaining traction among young drinkers, raising concerns among some experts.

BuzzBallz, a brand of pre-mixed, ready-to-drink alcoholic cocktails created in 2009, has gained renewed attention online in recent years, especially among young adults.

Sold in small, neon-colored round containers, most BuzzBallz drinks are about 200 milliliters of 15% alcohol-by-volume (ABV), containing nearly two standard alcoholic drinks in a single container.

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One viral TikTok video shows a man approaching young adults and asking them to chug a BuzzBallz Biggie in public for $100. The supersized version contains 1.75 liters of 15% ABV alcohol.

The video, which garnered more than 750,000 likes, drew thousands of comments from stunned viewers.

"I'd do this for free," one person wrote.

"My problem is, I would do this for far less money," another said.

Sweet taste, hidden risks?

The sweetness and drinkability of BuzzBallz products play a "significant role" in their popularity, said Cesar Wurm, a Georgia-based hospitality executive and author of "The Powers of Addiction: Finding Freedom in Acceptance and Recovery."

Wurm told Fox News Digital that higher alcohol content can be masked by flavor — making it harder for people to gauge how much they're drinking.

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"For a younger or less experienced consumer, that disconnect between taste and potency can increase risk," he said.

There is also a behavioral component, Wurm said, as members of Gen Z tend to "value experiences, social connection and immediacy."

Ready-to-drink beverages "fit seamlessly into that with no preparation required, easy to share and highly 'social media friendly,'" he added.

The bright packaging can also "create a perception that the product is more casual or harmless than it actually is," Wurm said.

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"From a risk perspective, the combination of high alcohol content, ease of consumption and appealing design can accelerate overconsumption, especially in unstructured environments," he noted.

"The concern is less about the format itself and more about how accessible and unintimidating it makes higher-alcohol products."

Wurm, who has been sober for more than a decade, emphasized the importance of "awareness, education and transparency around what's actually being consumed."

He added that Gen Z is "one of the most mindful generations when it comes to health and wellness."

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"We’re seeing a parallel rise in moderation, sobriety-curious behavior and non-alcoholic alternatives, which suggests this is not a one-directional trend, but rather a more complex relationship with alcohol overall," he said.

Ravi Sawhney, a design expert and founder of RKS Design, said the drinks are "designed experiences."

"We love that the brand is highly social and associated with fun, but we are also very intentional about our role in promoting responsible consumption."

"When something looks fun and harmless, we unconsciously assign it less risk, even when the opposite is true," Sawhney, who is based in California, told Fox News Digital.

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"For Gen Z, who are highly attuned to visual culture and identity signaling, these drinks can feel more like an extension of lifestyle than a substance with consequences. That disconnect between how it feels and what it actually does is where the real risk lies."

Brand responds to concerns

A BuzzBallz spokesperson told Fox News Digital the company's products are "intended strictly for individuals of legal drinking age."

"We love that the brand is highly social and associated with fun, but we are also very intentional about our role in promoting responsible consumption," the spokesperson said.

"We fully support and promote responsible drinking practices."

"We fully support and promote responsible drinking practices and do not encourage illegal, excessive or irresponsible consumption in any way."

The spokesperson added that BuzzBallz's marketing is "focused on the social occasion, not the act of consumption itself."

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"By doing so, we ensure BuzzBallz is always portrayed as a fun, colorful, portable accessory made for adult social moments like a beach day, a concert or a party," the spokesperson added.

The company is based in Carrollton, Texas. In 2024, it was acquired by Sazerac Company, a major global spirits company.