Dairy Queen's new drive-thrus without humans spark backlash by frustrated customers

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Dairy Queen customers may soon be ordering Blizzards from an artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant — instead of a human employee.

The popular fast-food chain is expanding its use of AI at its drive-thru locations, with plans to bring the feature to select franchises across the U.S. using voice technology from Presto, the company said in a news release.

The partnership will allow customers to place orders through an automated voice assistant rather than a human employee.

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The rollout follows a series of pilot tests in 2025 that the company said improved both order accuracy and customer satisfaction.

"We've been thrilled to partner closely with their team to optimize the last mile of AI deployment, including complex menu integrations, friendly voices and a smooth human-AI waltz that just works," said Krishna Gupta, CEO of Presto.

The AI system can accurately process about 90% of orders, a Presto spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dairy Queen for comment.

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Some customers on social media have weighed in on Dairy Queen's use of AI in its drive-thrus — with reactions ranging from frustration to cautious acceptance.

"I hate fast-food AI in general. Nine out of 10 times the employees need to take over anyway," one Reddit user wrote while discussing the chain's new ordering system.

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Others criticized how the technology interacts with customers, saying they prefer a more direct, human-driven experience when placing orders.

The shift toward AI-powered ordering reflects a broader trend across the fast-food industry, as companies look to speed up service and streamline operations.

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Fox News Digital previously reported that drive-thru technology is becoming more advanced, with AI helping speed up service times at some restaurants.

A recent industry study found AI-powered drive-thrus were faster than those staffed by humans, though they scored lower on friendliness.

This suggests companies are working to balance efficiency with customer experience as ordering becomes more automated.

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Deirdre Bardolf of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.