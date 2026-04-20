Can't fall asleep? Doctors reveal unexpected foods that may help — and they're good for you, too

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It's commonly known that tart cherries and turkey may help with sleep — but what about less obvious foods?

Up to 70 million Americans have sleep disorders, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — and one in three American adults struggle with sleep.

While some people turn to melatonin or prescription sleep aids, research suggests that adjusting your diet may help support better rest.

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Fox News Digital spoke with a medical doctor and a naturopathic doctor to see what foods can help put you to sleep — and the options go beyond cherries and turkey.

Check out the list below.

1. Kiwis

Kiwis can both increase the time of sleep and also reduce sleep latency, making it easier to wake up, said Dr. William W. Li, author of the book "Eat to Beat Disease: The New Science of How Your Body Can Heal Itself."

The doctor recommends eating two kiwis an hour before bedtime for the best results.

"Kiwi contains serotonin, a neurotransmitter, that activates the vagus nerve, which connects the gut to the brain," he said. "This vagus signal calms the brain and the body, effectively helping to put you down to sleep."

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Michelle Sands, a naturopathic doctor based in Florida, called kiwis "one of the most underrated foods for sleep."

Research shows kiwis "can improve sleep onset, duration and efficiency. It contains serotonin, along with vitamin C, folate and a powerful antioxidant profile," Sands said.

"While serotonin from food doesn't directly enter the brain, kiwi supports the gut-brain axis and neurotransmitter balance, helping the body naturally regulate sleep cycles. It also helps reduce oxidative stress, which can interfere with melatonin production and overall sleep quality."

2. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are "a standout for sleep because they're rich in magnesium and zinc," Sands told Fox News Digital.

Sands, co-founder of Glow Natural Wellness, said the zinc and magnesium in the oval-shaped seeds are "essential" for regulating the nervous system and supporting hormone balance.

"Magnesium helps lower nighttime cortisol and relax the body, while zinc plays a role in progesterone production," Sands said.

"For women especially, this matters, because progesterone has a natural calming, almost antianxiety effect on the brain. When levels drop, sleep becomes restless and easily disrupted."

3. Chickpeas or lentils

Chickpeas and lentils are widely known for their health benefits, but Sands said that they're good for sleep, too.

"They help stabilize blood sugar and support progesterone production," she noted. "Blood sugar crashes during the night are one of the biggest triggers for waking up at 2–3 a.m."

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"They're also rich in vitamin B6, which is essential for producing serotonin and supporting hormone synthesis, including progesterone," Sands continued. "This combination helps create a more stable internal environment for deeper, uninterrupted sleep."

4. Barley

Barley contains a soluble fiber called beta-D-glucan, according to Li.

The fiber is "fermented by healthy gut bacteria and creates short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), specifically butyrate," Li said.

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"These SCFA stimulate the vagus nerve and shift the nervous system into a more relaxed mode, making it easier to achieve good sleep. In addition, SCFA are anti-inflammatory and can reduce brain inflammation."

Honorable mentions

Eating fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, including mackerel and sardines, as well as salmon, is also smart, Li said. He recommends eating a "card deck-sized piece of fish" two to three times a week.

"Omega-3s are fatty acids in the flesh of oily fish that reduce brain inflammation which can interfere with sleep," he said. "With lower neuroinflammation, it is easier to achieve better sleep."

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Though not a food, Li also noted that chamomile can make it easier to sleep, thanks to a polyphenol called apigenin.

"When the dried flowers are brewed as an herbal tea, the apigenin is absorbed into the bloodstream, where it enters the brain and triggers a brain receptor for a system called GABA," he said.

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"When GABA receptors are triggered, it causes the entire brain to go into a calmed state, making it easier to fall asleep."