This popular burger chain built its own ‘university’ to train future leaders

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One popular fast-food chain is known for more than its burgers, as it also operates its own university.

In-N-Out Burger runs a training program known as In-N-Out University, located near its original restaurant site in Baldwin Park, California.

The facility serves as a training center for employees working toward management roles, the company's website notes.

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Unlike a traditional college, the program does not offer academic degrees. Instead, it focuses on teaching employees how to run restaurant operations, maintain cleanliness standards and deliver customer service.

The training program is not open to the public. Employees must either be promoted internally or apply for a management position to attend, food publication, The Takeout reported.

The program is rooted in the company’s early growth strategy.

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In-N-Out Burger was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder, who opened California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand in Baldwin Park, the company said. The original restaurant was just over 100 square feet, with a focus on fresh ingredients and made-to-order meals.

The chain later expanded under the leadership of their son, Rich Snyder, who took over operations in the 1970s and emphasized structured training as the company grew.

Rich Snyder introduced formal management training programs near the original restaurant, with the goal of ensuring each new location had experienced leadership before opening.

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A dedicated building for In-N-Out University opened in 1984 on the site of the Snyder family’s former home, according to the company.

The focus on training has remained central to the brand’s expansion.

In-N-Out has grown from a single drive-thru location into a chain with more than 400 restaurants across multiple states, while maintaining a policy of promoting many managers from within.

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The Baldwin Park site also features a replica of the original restaurant and a company store, offering visitors a look at the chain’s history, though the university itself remains closed to the public.

Fox News Digital reached out to In-N-Out for comment.

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Other fast-food chains have also invested in training programs to develop employees and future managers.

McDonald’s operates its own global training center known as Hamburger University, which focuses on restaurant operations, including quality, service and cleanliness. The program has campuses around the world and is designed to help employees build skills as they move into management roles, according to the company.