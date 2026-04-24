Experts reveal how to spot fake 'Wagyu' so you don't get ripped off on premium beef

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From grocery store shelves to restaurant menus, premium beef labels are popping up everywhere — but these labels don't always mean what shoppers think.

Wagyu, once reserved for ultra-premium Japanese beef but now found on everything from burgers to steakhouse specials, is a prime example. Beef labeled "Wagyu" can vary widely in quality, origin and value, The New York Times recently reported, and customers can be at risk of getting ripped off.

"When consumers see 'Wagyu' on a menu or label today, they generally think of an elevated, premium eating experience — exceptional tenderness, rich flavor and that melt-in-your-mouth quality driven by high marbling," said Stephanie Hamilton, a Colorado-based brand manager at JBS Imports, a major global beef producer.

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"It signals indulgence and affluence, and many people understand that Wagyu cattle are different from conventional beef cattle," Hamilton told Fox News Digital.

But that perception doesn't always match reality.

"It's often misunderstood," Hamilton added. "Many consumers assume Wagyu automatically means beef imported from Japan — when in reality, most Wagyu available in the U.S. is raised here and reflects Japanese genetics rather than Japanese origin."

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Evan Carter, the Seattle-based co-founder of The Meat Dudes, a brand focused on Wagyu education and consulting, said the term has become even broader in practice.

"When consumers see Wagyu today, it usually just means the beef has some level of Wagyu genetics, but beyond that, it can vary a lot," Carter said.

"It could be a full blood Wagyu animal with traceable lineage, or it could be a blend with a smaller percentage of Wagyu genetics mixed in."

The biggest differences come down to origin and genetics, Hamilton agreed.

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"True Japanese Wagyu is full-blood Wagyu cattle that are born, raised and harvested in Japan, under very strict production standards. It's rare outside the country and typically very expensive."

American Wagyu, by contrast, is raised domestically using Japanese genetics, often blended with traditional U.S. beef production methods.

"That results in exceptional marbling and flavor but with a style that's more familiar to U.S. consumers," she said.

Because the term isn't tightly regulated in the U.S., experts say it can sometimes be used loosely — especially in restaurants.

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"There's a lot of misunderstanding about Wagyu," said chef Jesse Schenker, who serves authentic Japanese A5 Wagyu at his restaurant FOUR in Oyster Bay, New York.

"I think consumers associate the word 'Wagyu' with higher price points, but when you see Wagyu on a menu, you have to be careful that it's not just being used as a buzzword because restaurants can price gouge if they are not using actual Wagyu," he told Fox News Digital.

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"In America, the words 'Wagyu' and 'Kobe' beef on menus get consumers excited and, in turn, operators can charge more for ingredients that may be of lesser quality."

Fox News Digital reached out to the American Wagyu Association for comment.

To avoid overpaying for something that may not live up to the label, experts offered a few tips.

Schenker pointed to pricing as a potential red flag.

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"If it's not expensive enough, be cautious as it might not be real," Schenker said.

"For example, if you see a 16-ounce American Wagyu steak on a menu for $49, you know it's not real — it should be more like $79."

He also advises shoppers to pay attention to details, from marbling when buying beef to how a restaurant presents itself.

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Carter said asking a few simple questions can go a long way.

"The best thing consumers can do is ask a couple simple questions: where is it from and what kind of Wagyu is it?" he said. "The more transparency you get, the better chance you have of getting something that actually lives up to the name."

Carter added, "If a restaurant or butcher can tell you the ranch, you're usually on the right track."

Experts agree that, while Wagyu can be worth it, other high-quality but less expensive cuts can be just as indulgent.

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"The simplest tip is to think of Wagyu as an experience," Hamilton said.

"If you're buying or ordering Wagyu, treat it as a moment to indulge."