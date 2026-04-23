Costco sparks bagel backlash among customers as downsized packs ignite pricing debate

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Costco is known for supersized everything — but a new product downsizing in its bakery section is getting some big attention from shoppers, and some say it may actually be better.

The warehouse giant is now offering its popular Kirkland Signature bagels in a single, eight-count pack at some locations, rather than requiring customers to purchase two packs at once as it previously did.

The shift, which was spotted by shoppers and highlighted in a recent post by Instagram account @costcobuys, is being welcomed by many who say the old bulk requirement often led to wasted food.

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"Big news for bagel lovers because the Costco bakery now sells their Kirkland Signature Bagels as a SINGLE 8-pack!" said the Instagram post, which garnered over 1 million views in a day.

Majed Kassis, who runs the account, noted a reported price of $4.99.

"No more bagels going bad before you can finish them," the Michigan-based content creator said in the video.

Kassis told Fox News Digital that, while some people claimed the bagels are now smaller, there was mostly "positive feedback" around not having to buy two packs and wasting or freezing bagels.

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"I never buy them for home because I don't want 12 bagels, so love the single pack option!" one person commented.

Others said a dozen was "just too much" for them.

Shoppers have long pointed out that some Costco bakery items can be difficult to finish before they go stale, especially for smaller households. The new offering provides more flexibility without requiring freezer space or excess meal planning.

Others simply exclaimed: "Finally!"

But not everyone is convinced the change is a win.

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Some commenters questioned whether the shift is less about convenience and more about pricing.

"So before, you got 12 for $5.99. Now, you get 8 for $4.99. They raised prices without raising prices," one user claimed.

Another echoed the concern: "So now it is more expensive per pack."

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Others pushed back on that narrative, pointing out the per-unit math.

"This is what Costco is about, isn't it? Buying in bulk."

"It’s just a slight price difference per unit … $0.66/bagel [before] … $0.62/bagel [now]," one commenter calculated, suggesting the value may still be comparable depending on location and pricing.

Others argued the move goes against the retailer's bulk-buy identity.

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"This is what Costco is about, isn't it? Buying in bulk," one person wrote.

Nonetheless, many shoppers said they would still buy multiple packs, especially now with more variety available.

One person recalled being able to mix and match flavors under the old two-pack system.

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The conversation also spilled into broader critiques of Costco's bakery, including questions about ingredient transparency.

"You can have your fake blueberry bagels, Costco. … No, thanks," one user wrote in response to Kassis' post, referencing separate online discussions about "simulated blueberry" ingredients.

"Do they come with real blueberries?" another commenter asked.

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The blueberry bagels have drawn criticism recently after some shoppers noticed the label indicates the fruit component is made from flavored and colored ingredients rather than real blueberries.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.