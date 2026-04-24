Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Food-Drink

Monkey carcass, illegal meat seized at US airports as officials warn of disease threats

Hidden carcass, pounds of illegal beef and hot dogs from other countries found at airports in Chicago, Miami

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Taste test puts invasive reptile on the menu in over-the-top pizza build Video

Taste test puts invasive reptile on the menu in over-the-top pizza build

Bucks Coal Fired Pizza offered Floridians a unique opportunity: bring in invasive green iguanas, which officials gave green light to harvest and eat, and Bucks will make you an iguana pizza pie.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This season, U.S. airports aren't just busy with travelers. They're busy with illegal meat busts, too.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport recently uncovered a monkey carcass and illegal meat during separate X-ray examinations.

The carcass belonged to a traveler from Cameroon, who packaged the primate in the traveler's luggage.

PROTEIN BOOM IS THREATENING TO WIPE OUT VEGETARIAN CHAIN AS SHUTDOWN LOOMS

"Due to significant human health concerns, the monkey remains were detained by CBP and destroyed in accordance with partner governing agency directives," the agency said.

It wasn't the only concerning find from the region. Another traveler from Liberia tried to sneak in "ruminant meat" identified as beef.

Stock image of customs agents inspecting luggage at airport

Federal authorities say recent inspections uncovered illegal animal products in travelers' luggage (not pictured), raising concerns about disease risks entering the United States. (iStock)

"CBP agriculture specialists inspected eight boxes within the traveler's baggage and discovered meat, bones and hair concealed in dried seafood," officials said in a statement.

"The traveler admitted that the concealed meat was beef."

While seafood is generally admissible, certain meats are banned due to disease risks in their countries of origin, including bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) and foot-and-mouth disease, according to CBP.

"I feel for the customs agents who came across that mess."

CBP said 125 pounds of the meat was seized, in addition to a pound of prohibited fresh leaves and "four types of prohibited seeds for planting" from the Liberian traveler's baggage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The monkey carcass in particular riled up social media users on X.

"Sounds like they are trying to start the next pandemic," one person observed.

Man holding luggage at airport

CBP agriculture specialists continue to seize banned food items at airports, underscoring strict regulations aimed at protecting public health and agriculture. (iStock)

"Bush meat, the breakfast of champions," another quipped.

A third user wrote, "I feel for the customs agents who came across that mess."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The issue isn't just limited to the Windy City.

Carlos C. Martel, director of field operations in Florida, announced Wednesday that over 44 pounds of prohibited meat was recently intercepted at Miami International Airport.

"We relish the inspection process!"

A picture of the haul shows several "salsicha" hot dogs stacked on a stainless steel inspection table. The prohibited meat came from Brazil.

"We relish the inspection process!" Martel's pun-filled X post said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"In a wurst-case scenario, we discover[ed] something that could hurt our natural resources," he wrote.

Dozens of packages of Brazilian hot dogs on display

More than 44 pounds of prohibited meat products from Brazil were recently intercepted at Miami International Airport. (@DFOFlorida via X)

Michael Pfeiffer, Chicago's acting CBP director of field operations, said in a statement that his agency helps "mitigate the threat of non-native plants and pests, plant and animal diseases and other potential contaminants" entering the United States.

"The sheer volume of prohibited items our specialists intercept daily demonstrates how they play an essential and critical role in preventing plant and animal diseases from entering the United States," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to CBP for further comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue