Most talked-about diet trends of 2025 — and how they reshaped Americans' eating habits

From viral food videos to heated nutrition debates and the rise of weight-loss drugs, a number of forces in 2025 reshaped how Americans eat.

More people turned to influencers for food advice, plus medications like Ozempic and Wegovy became mainstream — all shifting our eating habits in one way or another.

The year's biggest diet trends ranged from time-tested plans like the Mediterranean diet to more controversial approaches such as carnivore eating.

Whether any of these diets are right for you depends, of course, on your own health particulars as well as the wisest medical guidance.

Fox News Digital spoke with experts to break down the facts behind 2025's top diet trends.

1. Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet remained popular in 2025.

Modeled after eating patterns in countries like Italy, Spain and Greece, the program emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, lean proteins and fish. Its benefits include improved heart health, reduced inflammation and sustainable weight management.

Dr. Shad Marvasti, an Arizona-based family and integrative medicine physician and author of "Longevity Made Simple: Live Healthier for Longer with the DRESS Code," said the diet can lower the risk of cardiovascular and Alzheimer's diseases.

"Overall, it's not a diet as much as a long-term lifestyle that supports longevity and heart health," Marvasti told Fox News Digital, though he cautioned that portion control still matters.

"Olive oil, nuts and whole grains are healthy yet calorie dense, so overeating may limit weight-loss goals if portions aren't balanced."

2. Keto diet

The ketogenic diet — high in fat, moderate in protein and extremely low in carbohydrates — continued to attract followers in 2025.

Originally developed to treat epilepsy, keto forces the body to burn fat for fuel by limiting carbs to about 5–10% of daily calories. Fat typically accounts for 70–80% of intake.

Jessica Mack, a New York-based wellness expert and former occupational therapist, said keto can help with blood sugar control and appetite suppression — but comes with drawbacks.

"The diet is highly restrictive and difficult to sustain long-term," Mack told Fox News Digital. "Many people experience early side effects such as fatigue, headaches, constipation and electrolyte imbalances, often referred to as the 'keto flu.'"

Poorly planned keto diets can also lack fiber and key nutrients like B vitamins, magnesium and potassium.

A healthier approach, Mack said, prioritizes unsaturated fats such as olive oil, avocados, nuts and seeds instead of processed meats and butter.

Overall, keto may work short-term for some people, but it's not "inherently superior" to balanced eating plans, Mack said.

3. GLP-1/Ozempic-related diets

Weight-loss drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1s) have reshaped how many Americans eat.

Because these medications slow digestion and suppress appetite, patients are often advised to avoid fried foods, sugary drinks and heavily processed snacks.

Instead, GLP-1-friendly eating focuses on protein, non-starchy vegetables and smaller portions.

Marvasti told Fox News Digital that GLP-1 patients should avoid heavy cream sauces and greasy meats, as those can worsen nausea and reflux.

Carbonated drinks may increase bloating, while large meals can cause discomfort, he added.

"Low-protein diets can accelerate muscle loss, especially during rapid weight loss, so getting enough protein is essential," he said, emphasizing that "small portions, steady protein and fewer ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are key."

A general guideline, Marvasti said, is to fill half the plate with vegetables — plus one-quarter with lean protein and one-quarter with whole grains and a small amount of healthy fat.

4. High-protein diets

Protein took center stage in 2025, with Americans loading up on lean meats, protein shakes, tofu, tempeh, Greek yogurt and cottage cheese.

Unlike keto or GLP-1-related diets, high-protein eating doesn't eliminate carbs, though increased protein intake often reduces appetite overall.

Protein supports muscle preservation, metabolism and satiety, Mack said — but warned it's become "a buzzword instead of a strategy."

"The problem isn't protein itself, but the misconception that more is always better," she said. "When protein crowds out fiber, gut health and cholesterol are usually the first to suffer."

Excessive protein at the expense of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, Mack said, "can undermine long-term health, even if it initially supports weight loss."

A more sustainable approach is a protein-forward diet that prioritizes balance, quality and individual needs "rather than extremes," she said.

5. Carnivore diet

The most controversial diet trend of 2025 was the carnivore diet.

This approach eliminates plant foods entirely, focusing on meat, fish, eggs, animal fats and occasional dairy.

Fruits, vegetables, grains and sweets are off-limits.

The diet, Mack said, "eliminates fiber-rich foods that play a key role in gut health, hormone balance and cholesterol regulation," resulting in rapid weight loss — largely because people stop eating UPFs.

Over time, cutting out plant foods may create new health risks, especially for people with digestive issues or cardiovascular concerns, she said.